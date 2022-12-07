Strep A: ‘Good’ supplies of antibiotics, says Health Secretary, amid infection concerns



There are “good supplies” of antibiotics to combat Strep A conditions, the Health Secretary has said, though he admitted some GP practices may be struggling to get them.Steve Barclay said on Wednesday parents and other adults should be “vigilant” about the risk of children getting seriously ill from Strep A after the death of nine children.He told GB News: “It’s important that people are vigilant in terms of the concerns with Strep A.“If they have concerns around a child who is ill there is some very clear guidance on the NHS website.“There was a video issued by the department…to give parents some clarification on this.”Read MoreHe stressed that the Government was in “very close contact” with its medical suppliers who had not notified it of any shortage of antibiotics against Strep A.He added: “In terms of antibiotics, we have good supplies. That is what the medical suppliers have told us but we are keeping it under close review.”However, he admitted that some GP practices may have issues in getting supplies which might need to be “moved around” to reach those running short.He told Times Radio: “Sometimes you get peaks of demand in a particular area and stock is moved around accordingly.”Local health protection teams can give antibiotics to groups of children where there has been a Strep A outbreak, the deputy director of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.Dr Colin Brown told Sky News there is “long-standing guidance” that enables health protection teams to assess the situation in schools and nurseries to consider antibiotic prophylaxis for “either a group of children in certain classes or an entire nursery school”.He reiterated there is no evidence to suggest there has been a change to the circulating strains of Strep A to make them more severe, following the deaths of at least nine children across the UK.The latest death was of Stella-Lilly McCorkindale in Belfast who attended Black Mountain Primary School. The school spoke of its “tragic loss” and said, “the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time”.Dr Brown suggested that a lack of mixing due to the Covid pandemic plus susceptibility in children are probably “bringing forward the normal scarlet fever season” from spring to this side of Christmas.He said: “There isn’t something that is particularly new or novel about the bacteria that are causing the infections that we’re seeing at the moment.“We are seeing a larger number of infections, for example, causing scarlet fever, than we would normally see this time of year.”Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which are caused by Strep A, published by the UKHSA in October sets out how antibiotics can be used as prophylaxis but a decision is taken with local outbreak control teams (OCTs) on “a case-by-case basis”.It added: “It can be considered in exceptional circumstances by the OCT; for example, when there are reports of severe outcomes, or hospitalisations.”The UKHSA has advised medics to have a low threshold for prescribing antibiotics for children who may be suffering infection linked to Strep A.