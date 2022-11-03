Stop Vaccine Shaming the Poor

Other people are worried about side effects. That’s understandable for low-income Americans who can’t afford unpaid time off to recover. While the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan originally gave businesses tax credits for offering paid leave for vaccination, those credits ended a year ago. Instead the administration is asking employers to voluntarily step up, but we know that the lowest-income workers are already the least likely to get paid sick leave from their employers.

All of this is “a problem that’s fixable,” Dr. Boyd said.

First, the government needs to get the word out about how great the bivalent boosters are, even if you’ve been previously infected, even if you’re young and healthy. “So few people know that they’re even available,” Dr. Boyd pointed out. And yet there is little money to spread the word. Worse, President Biden sent the opposite signal when he recently claimed that “the pandemic is over.” He could instead tell us that if everyone gets the new bivalent boosters, that’s the way to achieve what we all want: a full return to normal life.

If lawmakers are willing to be creative and address people’s needs, they could conduct a successful vaccination campaign that reaches far more people. They could designate a national vaccine day with easy locations for everyone to get a first shot or booster. They could bring vaccines to workplaces, particularly for frontline workers. They could fund local health departments to deliver bivalent boosters door to door the way they did with the first round of shots. They could get the word out with campaigns featuring stars from movies, music and sports. Ads can feature people who have experienced the adverse effects of not being vaccinated, particularly representatives of groups with low vaccination rates like police officers or long-term care workers. This is the “moment to reinvigorate it,” Dr. Raifman said.

All of these steps can help Covid vaccines reach a broader range of people. But they are also measures that can help with plenty of other public health goals as routine as the annual flu shot, which is itself no public health success story. About half of adults got their shots last year. Flu shots, as with all other immunizations, are considered preventive care that health insurance plans must cover no-cost in network. But many people have reported this year that they’ve been told that, even with insurance, they have to pay steep co-pays to get their shots.

The earlier model of Covid vaccination distribution should be revived and replicated: making vaccines and the counseling about whether to get them free. That’s “very low-hanging fruit,” Dr. Boyd said. Then it becomes part of the system, and the culture, anytime other vaccines have to be rolled out for future outbreaks or pandemics — like, say, of monkeypox or polio.

We also need a better system to get vaccines out. “Routine delivery requires investment in infrastructure and public health departments,” Dr. Raifman said. A lot of Covid vaccine funding went to contractors, not local public health institutions. The money needs to instead go to these longstanding organizations. The government should fund and staff mobile vaccination campaigns for the long term, not just for Covid shots but other vaccines, both routine and emergency. “Having public health rapid response capability means you can make sure people are getting their Covid and flu vaccines right now,” Dr. Raifman said. When another variant springs up, or there’s another disease outbreak, “it really sets you up to be able to act fast.”