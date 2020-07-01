Stolen Credit Card Charges Lead To Federal Felony Charges For Centralia Man Danny Vaughn

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury for the Southern District of Illinois has returned an indictment charging

Danny Vaughn, 62, of Centralia, Illinois, with 15 felony counts, including mail fraud, wire fraud,

and aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, Vaughn purchased computers, cell phones, and gift cards from local

retailers using credit cards associated with other people’s accounts. The indictment includes 12

wire fraud charges for separate credit card transactions adding up to over $20,000 – all made over

the course of four days in November, 2018, using one victim’s account at Best Buy, Walmart, and

Peoples National Bank. Vaughn allegedly received copies of the victims’ credit cards from

co-conspirators, along with packages containing other fraudulently acquired property. The

indictment alleges that Vaughn shipped the fraudulently acquired items to addresses overseas,

including Malaysia.

Vaughn is due in federal court for his initial appearance on July 13 at 10:00 a.m. A trial date has

not been set. Each of the 14 fraud charges is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison. The

aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory sentence of two years imprisonment in addition

to the punishment imposed for any other count.

An indictment is merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed

to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a

jury.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the

Centralia Police Department.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE