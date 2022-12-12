Stocks to buy today: 4 short-term trading ideas by experts for 13 December 2022

Indian market is likely to trade in a range on Tuesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets.

S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 closed mixed on Monday.

We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking told ETBureau

: Buy| Target Rs 375| Stop Loss Rs 335

We are seeing some noticeable traction in the OMCs. BPCL has witnessed a breakout from a reversal pattern.

: Buy| Target Rs 2020| Stop Loss Rs 1700

The cement pack has been performing well. The recent pause in Grasim is offering a fresh buying opportunity.

: Buy| Target Rs 2480| Stop Loss Rs 2110

The stock has broken out from a year-long corrective phase. We expect a gradual recovery from hereon.

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow

: Buy| Target Rs 92| Stop Loss Rs 82

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

