Stocks to buy today: 4 short-term trading ideas by experts for 13 December 2022

Indian market is likely to trade in a range on Tuesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets.
S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 closed mixed on Monday.
We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:
Expert: Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking told ETBureau
: Buy| Target Rs 375| Stop Loss Rs 335
We are seeing some noticeable traction in the OMCs. BPCL has witnessed a breakout from a reversal pattern.
: Buy| Target Rs 2020| Stop Loss Rs 1700
The cement pack has been performing well. The recent pause in Grasim is offering a fresh buying opportunity.
: Buy| Target Rs 2480| Stop Loss Rs 2110
The stock has broken out from a year-long corrective phase. We expect a gradual recovery from hereon.
Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow
: Buy| Target Rs 92| Stop Loss Rs 82
(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)