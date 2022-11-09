Stocks to buy or sell today: 10 short-term trading ideas by experts for 10 November 2022

The Indian market is expected to open flat-to-lower on Thursday following muted global cues.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 150 points while the Nifty50 closed below 18,200 levels on Wednesday.
We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:
Expert: Rajesh Palviya, VP – Technical & Derivative Research Axis Securities, told ETBureau
Supreme Industries: Buy | Target Rs 2800| Stop Loss Rs 2240
The stock recorded a weekly “inverse Head & Shoulder” breakout around 2,200 levels along with huge volumes.
Mrs Bectors Food: Buy | Target Rs 485 | Stop Loss Rs 390
The stock recorded a multi-month resistance breakout at 400 with volumes and has been sustaining above the 20,50, 100 and 200-SMAs.
GMDC: Buy | Target Rs 180| Stop Loss Rs 142
The stock bounced from “multiple support zone” of 130-120 levels and sustaining above 20-day SMA.
: Buy | Target Rs 5350 | Stop Loss Rs 4460
Daily “down-sloping trend line” breakout Strong uptrend across all time frames.
Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert, told ETNow
: Buy | Target Rs 2180| Stop Loss Rs 2020
: Buy | Target Rs 236| Stop Loss Rs 216
Indus Tower: Buy | Target Rs 202| Stop Loss Rs 187
Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst, told ETNow
: Buy | Target Rs 155 | Stop Loss Rs 133
: Buy | Target Rs 1250 | Stop Loss Rs 1060
: Buy | Target Rs 160 | Stop Loss Rs 134
(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)