Stocks to buy or sell today: 10 short-term trading ideas by experts for 10 November 2022

The Indian market is expected to open flat-to-lower on Thursday following muted global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 150 points while the Nifty50 closed below 18,200 levels on Wednesday.

We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Rajesh Palviya, VP – Technical & Derivative Research Axis Securities, told ETBureau

Supreme Industries: Buy | Target Rs 2800| Stop Loss Rs 2240

The stock recorded a weekly “inverse Head & Shoulder” breakout around 2,200 levels along with huge volumes.

Mrs Bectors Food: Buy | Target Rs 485 | Stop Loss Rs 390

The stock recorded a multi-month resistance breakout at 400 with volumes and has been sustaining above the 20,50, 100 and 200-SMAs.

GMDC: Buy | Target Rs 180| Stop Loss Rs 142

The stock bounced from “multiple support zone” of 130-120 levels and sustaining above 20-day SMA.

: Buy | Target Rs 5350 | Stop Loss Rs 4460

Daily “down-sloping trend line” breakout Strong uptrend across all time frames.

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert, told ETNow

: Buy | Target Rs 2180| Stop Loss Rs 2020

: Buy | Target Rs 236| Stop Loss Rs 216

Indus Tower: Buy | Target Rs 202| Stop Loss Rs 187

Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst, told ETNow

: Buy | Target Rs 155 | Stop Loss Rs 133

: Buy | Target Rs 1250 | Stop Loss Rs 1060

: Buy | Target Rs 160 | Stop Loss Rs 134

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)