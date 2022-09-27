Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, NHPC, Power Grid, BPCL, BHEL and Nykaa

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 107 points, or 0.63 per cent lower at 16,948, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Wednesday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

: India’s third largest private sector lender will invest around Rs 50-70 crore to acquire a little less than a 10 per cent stake in Fairfax-backed Go Digit Life Insurance. The lender is already a promoter of Max Life Insurance Company.

: The state-owned transmission major said that its board has appointed its Director (Finance) G Ravisankar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from Monday. Board of Directors have accorded approval for appointment of G Ravisankar, Director (Finance) as CFO of the company from 26 September, 2022.





Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The insurance behemoth LIC has acquired over a 2 per cent stake in the state-owned refiner for nearly Rs 1,598 crore since December last year. Its shareholding in

has increased from 15.25 crore to 19.61 crore equity shares, increasing its shareholding from 7.03 per cent to 9.04 per cent capital of the company.

NHPC: A power house at the company’s under-construction Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric project was partially flooded, the state-owned power company informed. However, no significant impact is anticipated on the project commissioning schedule due to the unforeseen incident, except for some time for dewatering and cleaning works.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-owned engineering major

said it has bagged an order from NTPC to set up a 2×660 megawatt thermal power project. The project is to be constructed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has signed an agreement with , to set up the “Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology”. The Chair has been set up for an initial period of three years and has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment fund.





: The engineering and construction firm’s subsidiary H G Khammam Devarapalle Pkg-1 has received financial closure for Greenfield highway project in Telangana, from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

: The auto component maker said that the company’s board of directors will meet on September 30 to consider a proposal for the issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders..





: The drug maker said it will acquire Curatio Healthcare for Rs 2,000 crore to strengthen its presence in the dermatology segment. The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent of Curatio Healthcare for Rs 2,000 crore.





: The state-owned lender has acquired over 5.5 per cent stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for Rs 10 crore. On September 27, 2022, the bank invested in the capacity of promoter shareholder of ONDC, an amount of Rs 10 crore in ONDC, under the private placement route.

: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has sold 82,42,444 shares or 2.17 per cent stake in its associate company through the bulk deal window at a average price of Rs 285 per share.

: The gold loan company has partnered with Lulu Exchange to facilitate NRIs living in UAE to make gold loan repayments on behalf of their relatives back in India. It has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with money exchanger and transferor Lulu International Exchange to act as a collection agent.





: The pharmaceutical firm has appointed Rajeev Kumar Jain as Chief Executive Officer of the company, who will be joining on October 3, 2022, to take the company on the next phase of its growth journey. Shireesh Ambhaikar has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company citing personal reasons.

: The long-term infrastructure financier will allot preference shares to the government for a capital infusion of Rs 100 crore. The board of directors of the company in a meeting held on September 27, 2022, approved the preferential issue of equity shares for 2022-23 to the government as a promoter.

SEPC: Dubai-based Mark AB Capital LLC has picked up 26.48 per cent stake in city-based SEPC (formerly

) through an equity investment of Rs 350 crore. The move was part of the SEPC restructuring exercise under the stressed asset provisions of the Reserve Bank of India.





: The explosives company has completed the sale of the balance 12.25 acres of land for Rs 125.11 crore. Earlier it had sold 32 acres out of 44.25 acres of land.

