Stock market update: Power stocks up as market rises

NEW DELHI: Power shares closed higher in the Friday’s session.

ADANIGREEN(up 12.81%), Transformers and Rectifiers(India)(up 12.65%), Inox Wind Energy(up 5.00%), Energy Development Company(up 4.80%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures(up 3.52%), Indo Tech Transformers(up 3.29%), Suzlon Energy(up 2.96%),

Transmission(up 2.92%), Inox wind(up 2.18%) and Reliance Power(up 2.18%) stood among the top gainers.

Adani Transmissions(down 3.42%), Karma Energy(down 2.77%), Jyoti Structures(down 2.26%), SJVN(down 1.90%), NHPC(down 1.24%),

Limited(down 1.09%), CESC(down 0.96%), DPSC(down 0.76%), KPI Green Energy(down 0.46%) and Voltamp Transformers(down 0.37%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 276.25 points up at 17094.35, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 1016.96 points at 57426.92.

Hindalco Industries(up 5.21%), Bharti Airtel(up 4.61%), IndusInd Bank(up 3.76%), Bajaj Finance(up 3.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 3.05%), Titan Company Ltd(up 2.98%), HDFC Bank(up 2.82%), Bajaj Finserv(up 2.59%), Tata Steel(up 2.53%) and Maruti Suzuki(up 2.36%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Asian Paints(down 1.25%), Shree Cement(down 1.19%), Coal India(down 0.77%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 0.57%), Britannia Industries(down 0.56%), ITC(down 0.26%),

Enterprises(down 0.19%), Hindustan Unilever(down 0.15%) and Cipla(down 0.08%) closed in the red.

