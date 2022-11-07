Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 1.43%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Monday.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences(up 2.49 per cent), Biocon(up 1.61 per cent), Torrent Pharmaceuticals(up 0.87 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(up 0.67 per cent) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(up 0.39 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Divis Laboratories(down 8.86 per cent), Alembic Pharmaceuticals(down 4.34 per cent), Cipla(down 1.33 per cent), Granules India(down 1.19 per cent) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(down 1.11 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 1.43 per cent down at 13230.0.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 85.65 points at 18202.8, while the BSE Sensex stood up 234.79 points at 61185.15.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 33 ended in the green, while 17 closed in the red.

Shares of , PNB, , Suzlon Energy and JP Power were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd., , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Anmol India, Swastik Pipe Ltd., , KCK Industries Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

