Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.17% in an upbeat market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index traded negative around 11:05AM(IST)on Wednesday in an upbeat market.

Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.39 per cent), Gland Pharma(up 1.23 per cent), Cipla(up 0.57 per cent), Natco Pharma(up 0.44 per cent) and Pfizer(up 0.18 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals(down 1.61 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(down 1.54 per cent), Lupin(down 1.41 per cent), Divis Laboratories(down 1.4 per cent) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(down 1.13 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Pharma index was down 0.17 per cent at 13015.15 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 21.8 points at 18425.2, while the BSE Sensex was up 113.81 points at 61986.8.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 23 were trading in the green, while 26 were in the red.

Shares of , , HUDCO, and Global Health Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Global Health Ltd., HUDCO, , Bikaji Foods International Ltd. and Ircon Intl. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Coastal Corp(PP), , and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.