Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.38%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Wednesday.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 2.8 per cent), HDFC Bank(up 0.86 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 0.46 per cent), Bank of Baroda(up 0.21 per cent) and ICICI Bank(up 0.21 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Federal Bank(down 2.17 per cent), Bandhan Bank(down 1.86 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(down 1.44 per cent), IndusInd Bank(down 0.76 per cent) and Axis Bank(down 0.38 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.38 per cent up at 42535.3.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 6.25 points at 18409.65, while the BSE Sensex stood up 107.73 points at 61980.72.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 20 ended in the green, while 30 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., YES Bank, , HUDCO and Zomato Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Global Health Ltd., HUDCO, Atul Auto, and Dhampur Bio . hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Ltd., Coastal Corp(PP)and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

