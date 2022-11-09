Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.76%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of Bosch(up 4.73 per cent), TVS Motor Company(up 2.88 per cent), Escorts Kubota(up 1.53 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(up 1.16 per cent) and Bharat Forge(up 0.4 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, MRF(down 8.31 per cent), TIINDIA(down 5.79 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(down 1.56 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 1.02 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki(down 0.86 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.76 per cent down at 13341.4.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 45.8 points at 18157.0, while the BSE Sensex stood down 151.6 points at 61033.55.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 15 ended in the green, while 35 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, , Zomato Ltd., YES Bank and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Khaitan(India), , , HLV Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , , and Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

