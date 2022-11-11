Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.3%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of Tata Motors(up 2.74 per cent), Ashok Leyland(up 0.78 per cent), Bharat Forge(up 0.74 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(up 0.58 per cent) and Balkrishna Industries(up 0.45 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors(down 4.9 per cent), Escorts Kubota(down 1.79 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.62 per cent), MRF(down 1.5 per cent) and Mahindra & Mahindra(down 0.86 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.3 per cent down at 13040.9.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 321.5 points at 18349.7, while the BSE Sensex stood up 1181.34 points at 61795.04.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 35 ended in the green, while 15 closed in the red.

Shares of Zomato Ltd., YES Bank, , Tata Steel and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of DCX Systems Ltd., , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , , and Phantom Digital Effects Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

