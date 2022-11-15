Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.21% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index traded positive around 10:04AM(IST)on Wednesday in a weak market.

TIINDIA(up 2.25 per cent), TVS Motor Company(up 2.23 per cent), Eicher Motors(up 1.58 per cent), Maruti Suzuki(up 0.74 per cent) and Bajaj Auto(up 0.37 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Bharat Forge(down 1.84 per cent), Tata Motors(down 0.69 per cent), Ashok Leyland(down 0.5 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 0.39 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp(down 0.35 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Auto index was up 0.21 per cent at 13182.9 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 25.55 points at 18377.85, while the BSE Sensex was down 73.06 points at 61799.93.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 19 were trading in the green, while 31 were in the red.

Shares of , , HUDCO, Global Health Ltd. and FSN E-Comm(Nykaa)were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Global Health Ltd., HUDCO, , Bikaji Foods International Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , TIL Ltd, and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.