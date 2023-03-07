STL Restaurant Review – Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review on Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe stating they are the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region.
KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe located in Kirkwood, Missouri.
Thai cuisine is among the most popular among consumers worldwide. This establishment has a small menu, but all cuisines are perfect, and all appetizers, except potstickers, are homemade.
Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe online reviews as of February 26, 2023, are as follows:
- Google – 4.8 Stars with more than 140 online reviews
- Facebook – 4.5 Stars with more than 90 reviews – 868 likes – 901 followers
- Yelp – 5 Stars with more than 90 online reviews – 5 Stars on Yelp is a fantastic rating
- TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with 4 reviews and ranked #23 out of 40 restaurants in Kirkwood
- Average Rating – 4.825 Stars
Sweetie Cup business hours:
- Sunday – Closed
- Monday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
- Tuesday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
- Wednesday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
- Thursday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
- Friday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
- Saturday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
Sweetie Cup address, phone & email:
2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd
Kirkwood, Missouri 63122
Phone: +1 636-529-8690
Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com