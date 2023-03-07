STL Restaurant Review – Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review on Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe stating they are the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region.

KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe located in Kirkwood, Missouri.

Thai cuisine is among the most popular among consumers worldwide. This establishment has a small menu, but all cuisines are perfect, and all appetizers, except potstickers, are homemade.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe online reviews as of February 26, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with more than 140 online reviews

Facebook – 4.5 Stars with more than 90 reviews – 868 likes – 901 followers

Yelp – 5 Stars with more than 90 online reviews – 5 Stars on Yelp is a fantastic rating

TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with 4 reviews and ranked #23 out of 40 restaurants in Kirkwood

Average Rating – 4.825 Stars

Sweetie Cup business hours:

Sunday – Closed

Monday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM

Tuesday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM

Wednesday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM

Thursday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM

Friday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM

Saturday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM

Sweetie Cup address, phone & email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com

CLICK to view their listing on STL.News