STL Restaurant Review – Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe

March 7, 2023
St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review on Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe stating they are the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region.

KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe located in Kirkwood, Missouri.

Thai cuisine is among the most popular among consumers worldwide.  This establishment has a small menu, but all cuisines are perfect, and all appetizers, except potstickers, are homemade.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe online reviews as of February 26, 2023, are as follows:

  • Google – 4.8 Stars with more than 140 online reviews
  • Facebook – 4.5 Stars with more than 90 reviews – 868 likes – 901 followers
  • Yelp – 5 Stars with more than 90 online reviews – 5 Stars on Yelp is a fantastic rating
  • TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with 4 reviews and ranked #23 out of 40 restaurants in Kirkwood
  • Average Rating – 4.825 Stars

Sweetie Cup business hours:

  • Sunday – Closed
  • Monday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
  • Tuesday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
  • Wednesday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
  • Thursday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
  • Friday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM
  • Saturday – 11?AM – 2 PM – 4 PM – 9?PM

Sweetie Cup address, phone & email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd
Kirkwood, Missouri 63122
Phone: +1 636-529-8690
Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com

