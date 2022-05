Justice Department Statement regarding Supreme Court Security

(STL.News) The Justice Department today released the following statement from spokesman Anthony Coley:

“Attorney General Garland continues to be briefed on security matters related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justices. The Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police.”

