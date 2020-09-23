Statement Regarding Missouri Governor and First Lady Parson COVID-19 Test Results

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the First Lady was tested this morning after displaying minor symptoms. The Governor was then tested as well and received a positive result.

All official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice. As a precautionary measure, the Governor’s staff has been tested and is awaiting results. At this time, the Governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the First Lady has mild symptoms. Proper safety protocols have been implemented at the direction of Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

During this time, Governor Parson continues to conduct and fulfill all roles of businesses of the state of Missouri from the Governor’s Mansion without interruption.