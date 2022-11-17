Statement of Special Counsel Jack Smith

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, November 18, 2022

Following his appointment by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today, Special Counsel Jack Smith made the following statement:

“I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice. The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgement and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.”

Updated November 18, 2022