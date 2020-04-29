Statement from St Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page on Council Vote Allowing Federal Grant for COVID-19 to be Spent

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Statement from County Executive Dr. Sam Page on Council Vote allowing Federal Grant for COVID-19 to be spent released on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

“Now we can invest the federal funds in the tests, PPE, and contact tracing that our residents need. Today, the Council had a vigorous debate about whether to move forward fighting COVID-19. I remain committed to collaborating with each Council member as we provide our community the necessary supports and get our economy back on its feet.”

