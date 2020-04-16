Statement from Kentucky AG Cameron Regarding the Passage of Senate Bill 9

(STL.News) – Attorney General Cameron today released the following statement on the passage of Senate Bill 9, which further solidifies Kentucky’s stance on the value of human life by requiring reasonable medical care for born-alive infants. The bill also incorporates the provisions of House Bill 451, allowing the Attorney General to seek both civil and criminal penalties for violations of law by abortion facilities without first receiving certification of such a violation from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

“I am grateful to House and Senate leadership for working together on this bill, which passed with bipartisan support.

As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for the Commonwealth, our office must be able to act unencumbered and with clear legal authority when an abortion provider breaks the law. The actions of abortion providers in violating Governor Beshear’s ban on elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate that Senate Bill 9 is both necessary and timely.

Given the urgent need for Senate Bill 9, I hope that Governor Beshear will sign it into law immediately. With each day that passes, elective abortions continue, using scarce medical resources that are needed to fight this pandemic and potentially exposing more Kentuckians to COVID-19.”

