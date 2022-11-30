State Street, Brown Brothers Harriman scuttle acquisition agreement

perets State Street (NYSE:STT) said Wednesday that it and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. have mutually agreed to terminate State Street’s proposed acquisition of BBH, after considering regulatory feedback and potential changes to the deal to address that feedback. “State Street (STT) has determined that the regulatory path forward would involve further delays, and all necessary approvals have not been resolved,” the company said. “The proposed modified transaction structure was increasingly complex, presented additional operational risk to State Street and would limit the anticipated transaction benefits relative to original expectations.” STT shares rose 2.0% in Wednesday premarket trading. Even without the acquisition, State Street (STT) Chairman and CEO Ron O’Hanley said he’s confident in the “organic growth trajectory of our business. We will continue to be deliberate in managing our capital in the best interest of our shareholders.” The transaction agreement didn’t require STT or BHH to pay any penalty in connection with the termination. In September 2021, State Street (STT) agreed to acquire Brown Brothers Harriman for $3.5B in cash. A year later, STT said it was working on modifying the structure of the acquisition, without providing any details.