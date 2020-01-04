State Department Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss President Trump’s recent decision to take defensive action in response to imminent threats to American lives. Secretary Pompeo reiterated the importance of countering the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities in the region and underscored the Trump Administration’s resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities and partners.