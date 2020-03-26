St. Peters MO Man, Jeffrey Timmons Wins $277,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

St Charles, MO (STL.News) Jeffrey Timmons of St. Peters purchased the sole ticket to match all five numbers drawn in the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash drawing on March 12 to win a $277,000 jackpot. He purchased the ticket from QuikTrip, 1500 Zumbehl Road in St. Charles, with the winning number combination of 19, 21, 23, 26 and 37.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. The estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $278,000. Timmons’ ticket is the 10th jackpot winner sold so far in 2020.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Charles County won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $9.2 million went to educational programs in the county. To see a list of all programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.