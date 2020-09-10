St. Onge Management Announces Revised Pricing – Commercial Land for Sale in Ellisville, MO

Wildwood, MO (STL.News) St. Onge Management & Exchange Corporate would like to announce revised pricing on a commercial or possibly residential property listed for sale in Ellisville, Missouri.

16237/16243 Autumn View Terrace Drive is a unique shaped lot located in Ellisville, Missouri, Business Park.

The city has approved Ellisville’s property for a 16,800 TSF building for which the seller has specifications for the building.

It is currently zoned C-4, but with apartments recently built and other residential properties nearby, the City of Ellisville “may” like more apartments, villas, or condo’s on this property.

This property is listed at $164,900.00 ($2.47 P/S/F). At this price and location, it can’t be beaten in West County St. Louis.

Call Charles St. Onge at (636) 451-2725

