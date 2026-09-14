St. Louis Street Takeovers Lead to Multiple Arrests

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 14, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis police made multiple arrests Saturday as officers confronted groups of motorcycles, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles across the city, marking the latest enforcement action against street takeovers and reckless stunt driving that have repeatedly disrupted St. Louis neighborhoods.

The incidents came just one week after a highly publicized street takeover near Bevo Mill resulted in a stolen vehicle being set on fire, damage to nearby property and an ongoing police effort to identify participants.

Saturday’s activity shows the problem has not disappeared despite arrests, increased police attention, and Missouri’s newer criminal penalties targeting street takeovers.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers monitored several attempted street takeovers Saturday in South St. Louis and downtown before SWAT officers encountered a large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs later that evening.

First Alert 4 reported that SWAT officers observed approximately 30 to 40 motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs while patrolling Downtown and Downtown West. Police said members of the group were driving recklessly and performing stunts in an area with significant automobile and pedestrian traffic.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, police said members of the group fled.

Two riders allegedly crashed their motorcycles and attempted to escape on foot before officers detained them.

Police identified the two men as Brandon Mills, 20, of Centralia, Illinois, and Diamond Bolden, 41, of Black Jack, Missouri.

Both are facing charges of stunt driving in connection with a street takeover and resisting arrest, according to police. The allegations are accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Police Encounter Riders in the Patch Neighborhood

The Downtown encounter wasn’t the only takeover-related police response Saturday.

Earlier in the day, officers were monitoring several attempted street takeovers in South City and downtown.

At approximately 4 p.m., police encountered motorcycles and ATVs along South Broadway in the Patch neighborhood. Police said riders blocked traffic and performed stunts.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, causing several riders to leave the area.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Peoria, Illinois, who received traffic citations for reckless driving, according to First Alert 4.

The involvement of suspects from Centralia and Peoria, Illinois, along with a St. Louis County resident, is noteworthy because it suggests at least some participants are traveling into St. Louis rather than the activity being limited entirely to city residents.

However, authorities have not publicly established that Saturday’s various groups were part of a single coordinated event or identified how individual participants learned about the gatherings.

Police have previously said that groups involved in dirt-bike and ATV activity have organized through social media.

Another Weekend of Street Takeovers

Saturday’s events followed an especially destructive street takeover just one week earlier.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. Sept. 6, police began receiving reports of reckless driving around Gravois Avenue and Chippewa Street. Minutes later, officers received reports of a street takeover at Gravois Avenue and Morgan Ford Road near Bevo Mill.

When police arrived, they discovered a vehicle on fire.

The vehicle had reportedly been stolen from Maryland Heights before eventually being taken to the takeover and burned. The fire’s heat damaged the street and cracked windows at the nearby Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis.

Police released photographs of people and vehicles believed to be linked to the incident and asked the public to help identify participants.

Authorities subsequently arrested 19-year-old Jade Martinez, who was charged with one count of stunt driving in connection with participating in or performing in a street takeover, a Class B misdemeanor.

Martinez was issued a summons and released, according to police.

Police later identified additional persons of interest as investigators continued working to determine who participated in the takeover.

As with all criminal cases, charges are allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Takeovers Can Consume Police Resources

The problem extends beyond traffic violations.

SLMPD specifically warned following the Sept. 6 Bevo Mill incident that street takeovers can consume emergency resources needed elsewhere in the city.

“This incident demonstrates how street takeovers strain emergency resources far beyond a single intersection,” police said following the Bevo Mill incident.

SLMPD said the events divert officers from priority calls while creating risks for officers, residents, motorists and the surrounding community.

That concern became particularly apparent during the Sept. 6 incident.

While additional police officers were dealing with the Bevo Mill takeover, authorities received a report that emergency medical personnel were being held at gunpoint around South Grand Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue.

Two police officers were subsequently injured in a crash at Chouteau Avenue and Jefferson Avenue while responding to the medic emergency.

Police have not established that the medic incident was caused by or directly connected to the street takeover. But the simultaneous emergencies illustrated the resource problem SLMPD has warned about: officers assigned to a takeover cannot simultaneously respond to other calls for service.

Street Takeovers Have Become a Recurring Problem

St. Louis has been confronting the problem throughout 2026.

In March, another takeover occurred at Morgan Ford Road and Gravois Avenue. Police later released dozens of photographs seeking help identifying participants after a police vehicle was blocked during the event.

Police also investigated takeover activity associated with 314 Day.

Later that month, Jerome Marshall, 28, of St. Louis County, was charged with stunt driving in connection with a takeover at West Florissant and Harris Avenues.

The enforcement effort intensified during the spring.

On May 24, police interrupted a street takeover around 9th Street and Branch Street. Authorities arrested Mckinize Davis and Emmanuel Wilson.

Police alleged that Davis participated in stunt driving while a 3-year-old child was in the backseat.

Chief Robert Tracy said SLMPD had arrested more than a dozen people on stunt-driving-related charges since Missouri’s new law took effect.

Tracy also said the department had established a weekend detail focused on stunt driving and warned participants that officers could use spike strips and other enforcement measures to stop vehicles.

July Operation Targeted Planned Takeover

The problem continued into the summer.

During the Fourth of July weekend, police monitored what authorities described as a widely promoted street takeover.

According to KMOX, information about the planned event had been shared thousands of times online, while police gathered intelligence indicating people from outside the immediate St. Louis area might participate.

The operation illustrated one of the challenges facing law enforcement.

Street takeovers can be organized quickly through social media, allowing large numbers of drivers and spectators to converge on an intersection and then disperse before police can safely make arrests.

Unlike conventional illegal street racing involving a small number of vehicles, takeovers can involve dozens or even hundreds of participants and spectators occupying an intersection.

Vehicles may perform donuts, burnouts, and other maneuvers while spectators surround them.

That environment creates risks not only for participants but also for motorists who unexpectedly encounter blocked streets, nearby residents, pedestrians and police officers attempting to restore traffic.

Police Have Been Seizing Dirt Bikes and ATVs

St. Louis police have also increasingly targeted illegal dirt-bike and ATV riding.

The department previously launched what it described as a multi-unit operation targeting riders violating traffic laws.

Police have used the slogan “Use It. Lose It.” to warn riders that police could seize illegally operated vehicles.

During one operation, police used the Real Time Crime Center to help locate riders and ultimately seized four vehicles. Authorities said the crackdown followed previous enforcement against groups of dirt-bike riders in Downtown St. Louis.

The strategy reflects the difficulty of stopping motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs without creating an even greater danger to the public.

High-speed motorcycle pursuits through populated city streets can create serious risks. Police therefore increasingly rely on intelligence gathering, surveillance, vehicle identification, targeted arrests, and subsequent investigations.

The Bevo Mill Incident Raised the Stakes

The Sept. 6 Bevo Mill takeover demonstrated how quickly an event centered around reckless driving can escalate into significant property damage and a broader public-safety emergency.

Video circulated showing crowds surrounding vehicles while a car burned near the intersection.

Police photographs also showed some individuals apparently carrying firearms.

The fire damaged more than the vehicle itself.

The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis later discovered cracks in its large windows that its board president said resulted from severe heat generated by the burning vehicle.

For residents and businesses, that changes the discussion from whether stunt driving is merely a nuisance to whether repeated takeovers are creating tangible economic and public-safety consequences.

Enforcement Has Increased, but Takeovers Continue

There is an important distinction in what happened Saturday.

Police appear to have intercepted or disrupted several gatherings rather than waiting for an event to escalate to the level seen at Bevo Mill.

Officers were already monitoring potential takeover activity before encountering riders in the Patch neighborhood and later the much larger motorcycle, dirt-bike and ATV group Downtown.

That suggests SLMPD is trying to shift from responding to takeovers after they occur to disrupting them as they develop.

The arrests also demonstrate the significance of Missouri’s stunt-driving law.

Police now have a specific criminal enforcement mechanism for conduct associated with street takeovers rather than relying entirely on traditional traffic violations.

But enforcement alone has not eliminated the behavior.

St. Louis has experienced takeover-related incidents in March, May, July and September, with the latest arrests coming only days after police publicly sought suspects from the Bevo Mill incident.

The repeated events indicate that street takeovers remain a persistent public-safety challenge despite increasingly aggressive enforcement.

A Continuing Public-Safety Problem for St. Louis

Saturday’s activity did not produce the spectacular images associated with the burning vehicle at Bevo Mill one week earlier.

That may actually be evidence that police intervention worked.

Officers disrupted riders in the Patch neighborhood and later confronted a group of approximately 30 to 40 motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs Downtown.

At least three people were taken into custody during Saturday’s reported enforcement activity, including the Peoria man cited for reckless driving and Mills and Bolden, who face stunt-driving and resisting-arrest charges.

But the larger issue remains unresolved.

St. Louis has now experienced repeated street takeovers and organized reckless-driving incidents involving cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs. Some have resulted in arrests. Others have involved firearms, injuries, blocked police vehicles or property damage.

And they require police officers who might otherwise be responding to shootings, robberies, assaults, traffic crashes and other emergency calls.

SLMPD’s warning after the Bevo Mill incident therefore remains relevant one week later: the consequences of a street takeover extend well beyond the intersection where it occurs.

The latest arrests indicate police are increasingly willing and able to intervene.

Whether that enforcement ultimately deters organizers and participants remains an open question.

For now, officers confronting new takeover attempts only one weekend after the destructive Bevo Mill incident suggests St. Louis has not seen the end of the problem.

Read more St. Louis Local News at STL.News

Sources: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department information reported by First Alert 4, KSDK, KMOX and Spectrum News; prior STL.News reporting should be internally linked where applicable.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Authorities may release additional arrests, charges, or investigative information. STL.News will update its reporting as verified information becomes available.