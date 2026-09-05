LAPD Street Takeover Crackdown Detains Hundreds

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) A massive law enforcement operation targeting an illegal street takeover in the Los Angeles area early Saturday reportedly resulted in hundreds of people being detained and scores of vehicles being targeted for towing, marking an unusually large response to the persistent problem of illegal street racing and intersection takeovers.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a tactical alert as officers responded to a large gathering near South Figueroa Street and West Alondra Boulevard, an intersection along the border of Los Angeles’ Harbor Gateway area and West Rancho Dominguez.

An LAPD spokesperson said officers began receiving calls concerning the takeover at approximately 3:37 a.m. Saturday, according to reports. Preliminary accounts described a substantial police response involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Published reports citing information from news stringer RMG News indicated the operation involved the Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The New York Post, also citing reports from the scene, reported that authorities detained approximately 300 racers and spectators while targeting roughly 100 vehicles during the enforcement action.

Those figures should be considered preliminary. An LAPD spokesperson reportedly could not immediately verify how many people had actually been arrested.

That distinction is significant. A person temporarily detained during a large police operation has not necessarily been arrested or charged with a crime. Some people detained at the scene could ultimately be released, cited, or arrested depending on what investigators determine about their alleged involvement.

Massive Police Response to Street Takeover

The size of Saturday morning’s operation appears to distinguish it from many conventional police responses to illegal street takeovers.

Rather than officers simply arriving and attempting to disperse vehicles and spectators, preliminary reports described the enforcement action as a coordinated sting involving multiple agencies.

The operation reportedly allowed authorities to contain a large number of participants and spectators while identifying vehicles allegedly connected with the gathering.

Video and reports emerging from the scene showed an extensive police presence as authorities dealt with vehicles and people who had gathered in the area.

The LAPD had not officially released the precise number of arrests, citations, vehicle impoundments, and other enforcement actions as of early Saturday.

Until authorities provide final figures, reports that approximately 300 people were detained should not be interpreted as meaning 300 people were arrested or criminally charged.

Intersection Was Already Known to LAPD

The location of Saturday’s operation is particularly noteworthy.

The intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Figueroa Street has previously appeared on an LAPD list identifying problematic locations for street racing and street takeovers.

In a report prepared by the LAPD Street Racing Task Force for the Los Angeles City Council, Alondra Boulevard and Figueroa Street were listed among the department’s top problematic takeover locations within its Operations-South Bureau.

The document identified numerous intersections throughout Los Angeles where illegal street racing and takeover activity had become an enforcement concern.

That history suggests Saturday’s massive response did not occur at a randomly selected intersection. Law enforcement had already identified the area as associated with the broader street-takeover problem.

What Is a Street Takeover?

Street takeovers, sometimes called sideshows, generally involve drivers and crowds illegally occupying an intersection or roadway.

Drivers frequently perform burnouts, doughnuts, and other dangerous maneuvers while spectators gather extremely close to moving vehicles. Participants often record the activity and distribute videos through social media.

What may seem like automotive entertainment to participants can create substantial risks.

Drivers can lose control and strike spectators. Intersections can become inaccessible to ordinary traffic. Emergency vehicles can be delayed, and confrontations can develop between participants, residents, or law enforcement.

The Los Angeles Police Department has repeatedly warned that street takeovers are dangerous and illegal.

In an August case involving a Northridge street takeover, LAPD said a driver performing circular burnouts allegedly struck two spectators.

One person suffered a head injury, while another sustained a severe lower-leg injury, according to LAPD.

Police subsequently located the vehicle and arrested a 21-year-old Santa Barbara resident. He was booked on allegations including felony hit-and-run resulting in injury and felony reckless driving causing bodily injury.

LAPD used the case to reiterate that street takeovers can result in vehicles being seized for 30 days. That reckless driving around spectators can lead to serious injuries, deaths, and criminal charges.

Why Saturday’s Operation Matters

Large street takeovers create a difficult enforcement problem because police must simultaneously deal with drivers, spectators, and dozens or potentially hundreds of vehicles.

Simply sending several patrol vehicles into the middle of a large gathering can create additional dangers.

Drivers may try to flee, spectators can scatter into surrounding streets, and police pursuits can put nearby residents and motorists at risk.

A coordinated operation involving LAPD, CHP and sheriff’s deputies potentially gives authorities substantially greater ability to control entry and exit points, identify vehicles and process large numbers of people.

If the preliminary figures from Saturday are ultimately confirmed, the operation would represent a significant enforcement action against Los Angeles-area street-takeover activity.

The reported targeting of approximately 100 vehicles could also prove important.

Vehicles are central to takeover culture, and impoundment can create consequences extending well beyond a citation issued to a driver or spectator.

However, authorities had not yet provided a final accounting showing how many of those vehicles were actually impounded, seized, or merely investigated.

LAPD Has Been Confronting Takeovers Across Los Angeles

Saturday’s operation comes amid continuing efforts by Los Angeles authorities to suppress street takeovers.

The problem is not confined to a single neighborhood.

LAPD’s Street Racing Task Force has previously identified problematic intersections across several areas of the city, including locations along Manchester Avenue, Crenshaw Boulevard, Century Boulevard, Figueroa Street and other major corridors.

Earlier this year, Los Angeles officials also responded to street-takeover activity in downtown Los Angeles.

Following a March incident near the Crypto.com Arena area that spilled into an apartment building and involved violence and property damage, Mayor Karen Bass announced an increased police presence downtown.

That response included patrol vehicles, foot patrols, mounted officers, and undercover personnel.

The incident demonstrated how a street takeover can evolve beyond illegal driving.

Large crowds associated with takeovers can create secondary problems involving vandalism, assaults, blocked roads and other public-safety concerns.

Police Warn of Serious Consequences

LAPD has taken a more direct stance on the risks associated with street takeovers.

Following the Northridge case in August, the department warned that street takeovers are illegal and dangerous and that vehicles may be seized for 30 days.

The consequences can become substantially more serious when someone is injured.

Reckless-driving cases involving injuries can lead to felony allegations, while drivers accused of leaving after striking someone can face additional hit-and-run charges.

Spectators also face risks.

Crowds frequently stand only feet away from vehicles performing doughnuts or burnouts. When a driver loses control, spectators have little time or space to escape.

That danger has repeatedly transformed street takeovers from traffic violations into serious injury or criminal investigations.

Hundreds Detained Does Not Mean Hundreds Arrested

One of the most important details surrounding Saturday’s developing story is the terminology used to describe what happened.

Early reports said approximately 300 people were detained.

That does not establish that 300 people were arrested.

Police conducting a large-scale operation can temporarily detain individuals while officers identify them, investigate potential offenses, or determine whether particular people were involved.

Authorities may then release some individuals while citing or arresting others.

As a result, the final arrest count could differ substantially from the number of people initially detained.

The same caution applies to reports concerning approximately 100 vehicles.

Authorities may have identified or targeted that number of vehicles without ultimately impounding all of them.

Official figures from LAPD, CHP, or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be necessary to determine the operation’s final scope.

Investigation and Processing Expected to Continue

Because the enforcement action involved so many people and vehicles, processing the operation could take considerable time.

Investigators may review license plates, vehicle registration records, photographs, police video, and other evidence to determine individual involvement.

Video footage may also play an important role.

Street takeovers are frequently recorded from multiple angles by spectators and participants, creating a substantial digital record that investigators can potentially use to identify drivers and vehicles.

LAPD has previously indicated that photographs and videos from takeover incidents can be forwarded to its Street Racing Task Force for investigation and possible prosecution.

That means enforcement does not necessarily end when a takeover disperses.

Investigators can continue developing cases afterward.

Official Arrest Numbers Still Pending

As of Saturday, the central unanswered question remains how many of the hundreds reportedly detained will ultimately face citations, arrests, or criminal charges.

The preliminary reports describe an extraordinary operation: approximately 300 racers and spectators detained and about 100 vehicles targeted during a coordinated multi-agency response.

But LAPD had not yet publicly confirmed those totals or provided a final arrest count when it published initial reports.

That makes careful wording essential as the story develops.

Police responded to a major street takeover near Figueroa Street and Alondra Boulevard early Saturday; LAPD issued a tactical alert, and a substantial law enforcement operation followed.

LAPD’s Street Racing Task Force has previously identified the intersection as a problematic street-takeover location.

If authorities confirm the preliminary detention and vehicle figures, Saturday’s operation could stand as one of the more substantial recent enforcement actions against Southern California’s illegal street-takeover scene.

Additional information is expected as LAPD and the other agencies involved complete processing and release official arrest, citation and vehicle-impoundment totals.

Sources: Los Angeles Police Department; California Highway Patrol; Los Angeles City Council/LAPD Street Racing Task Force records; published reporting concerning the September 5 enforcement operation.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Early reports that approximately 300 people were detained and roughly 100 vehicles were targeted had not been fully confirmed by LAPD at the time of publication. Detention does not necessarily mean arrest, and no individual should be considered guilty of a criminal offense unless and until proven guilty in court.