Motorcyclist Killed in Downtown St. Louis Crash Involving MetroBus

Downtown St. Louis – Motorcyclist Killed

ST. LOUIS, MO – July 29, 2026 (STL.News) A fatal early morning collision involving a motorcycle and a Metro Transit bus left one person dead in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD), officers responded to the scene at the intersection of South 14th Street and Market Street shortly before 4:40 a.m. Investigators report that a motorcycle and a MetroBus collided under conditions still being evaluated by the department’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the location. Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

The intersection was temporarily closed during the initial emergency response and investigation. Anyone with details pertinent to the crash is encouraged to contact the SLMPD.

This news article can also be viewed on USPress.Today.

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