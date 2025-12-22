Ad imageAd image
US Holiday Schedule: Christmas Closures for Markets & Banks
US Holiday Schedule: Christmas Closures for Markets & Banks

US Holiday Schedule: Christmas Closures for Markets & Banks

(STL.News) As the Christmas holiday approaches, investors, businesses, and consumers are reminded that several major U.S. financial institutions will pause operations in observance of the holiday. Planning is essential this year, as the shortened week can affect trading activity, payment processing, and banking services.

Holiday Schedule for the US Financial Markets – Closed on Christmas Day

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25. This includes the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, which will suspend all trading for the whole session. No equity, options, or bond trading will take place during the holiday closure.

Markets are expected to resume normal operations on Friday, December 26, though trading volumes are often lighter as many institutional participants remain on holiday schedules through the end of the week.

Holiday Schedule for Bank Closures and Limited Services

Most U.S. banks will also be closed on Christmas Day in recognition of the federal holiday. This includes institutions regulated under federal guidelines tied to the Federal Reserve holiday calendar. While physical bank branches will be closed, customers can still expect access to:

  • ATMs
  • Online and mobile banking platforms
  • Automated bill payments and account monitoring

However, transactions that require manual processing—such as wire transfers, certain deposits, or loan services—may not be completed until the next business day.

Holiday Schedule – What to Expect the Rest of the Week

The days leading up to and immediately following Christmas often see reduced staffing and slower processing times across financial services. Businesses are encouraged to schedule critical payments and settlements in advance, while investors should anticipate lighter trading activity and potentially wider bid-ask spreads.

Planning Ahead

With Christmas falling on a Thursday this year, the holiday creates a shortened trading and banking week that can impact payroll, vendor payments, and investment strategies. Consumers and businesses alike are advised to confirm deadlines, initiate transactions early, and allow extra time for processing.

STL.News will continue to monitor holiday schedules and provide updates on market operations, banking hours, and other business-related closures as the year-end season progresses.

