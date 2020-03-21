St. Louis Region to Enact Stay at Home Orders to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (STL.News) County Executive Dr. Sam Page and Mayor Lyda Krewson announced today that St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis will be adopting new restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the region. The new restrictions, which will take effect Monday, will ensure that residents can meet their basic needs and that essential services will still be provided. The new restrictions will require people to stay at home when possible.

After Monday, residents will still be able to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and take a walk in a public park in both jurisdictions. Each leader will make more details available this evening.

The announcement is the result of weeks of collaboration between the two leaders together with County Executive Steve Ehlmann of St. Charles County, County Executive Dennis Gannon of Jefferson County, and Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker of Franklin County. All are considering additional restrictions.