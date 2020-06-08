St Louis, MO Mayor Krewson Signs New Executive Order to Lift Citywide Curfew

St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson today signed Executive Order 67 to lift the citywide curfew that was enacted last Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis, MO Mayor Lyda Krewson today signed Executive Order 67 to lift the citywide curfew that was enacted last Tuesday. This is effective immediately.

Mayor Krewson thanks all City residents and businesses that chose to respect the curfew over these past several nights, and the individuals who continue to exercise their rights to protest non- violently.

