St. Louis, Mo; Judge sentences armed fentanyl trafficker and felon Darrise Ball to eight years for firearms and narcotics violations | USAO-EDMO

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Darrise Ball to 96 months in federal prison. The 33-year-old St. Louis resident pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, and being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

On the evening of August 5, 2019, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department detectives were patrolling in the area of Romaine Place and Hodiamont Avenue when a Nissan Rogue ran a stop sign and almost hit the detectives, who were driving an unmarked car. Detectives checked the Nissan’s license plate and learned the Nissan had been reported stolen. St. Louis officers activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over the Nissan. Ball, who was driving the Nissan fled at a high rate of speed, violating traffic signs and causing people to run out of the street to avoid being hit. While turning at the intersection of Ridge and Hodiamont Avenues, the Nissan slid into a vacant lot at 6001 Ridge Avenue and came to a stop.

The front seat passenger fled from the Nissan. Ball crawled from the driver’s seat into the passenger’s seat and out of the passenger’s side door. Ball ran across a field while disobeying officers’ commands to stop. Detectives were able to catch Ball and arrest him.

The detectives searched the Nissan and discovered a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, loaded with 33 rounds, a .45 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine, loaded with 28 rounds, and fentanyl and cocaine packaged in multiple individually wrapped plastic bags. It was further discovered the .45 Glock pistol had been reported stolen.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski prosecuted the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

