St. Louis Man Michael Brooks Sentenced to 60 Months in Prison for Distributing Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Michael Brooks, 55, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for distribution of actual (pure) methamphetamine. The quantity of actual methamphetamine, for which Brooks is accountable, is at least 50 grams but less than 150 grams. Brooks appeared in federal court today before United States District Judge Henry E. Autrey.

According to court documents, on October 12, 2016, at the direction of investigators, a Confidential Source (CS) arranged a meeting with Brooks to deliver a money counter they had previously discussed. The CS met Brooks at his house in St. Louis to deliver the money counter to Brooks. Brooks gave the CS a sample of the methamphetamine directly from a clear plastic bag.

On October 13, 2016, at the direction of investigators, the CS met Brooks at his house and bought two ounces of methamphetamine for $2,000.

On November 15, 2016, at the direction of investigators, the CS met Brooks at his house again to buy more methamphetamine. When Brooks opened the door to his house, he had a gun in a black holster under his arm. The CS mentioned something about carrying the gun in broad daylight, and Brooks responded “all day, everyday.” The CS then bought two ounces of methamphetamine for $1,700.

On December 15, 2016, investigators conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle that Brooks was driving. Brooks possessed a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum in a black holster that was between the center console and driver’s seat.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Fairview Heights Resident Office, investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Koppenaal handled the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE