St. Louis Man, Dywane Upchurch Sentenced for Robbing the Richmond Heights Post Office at Gunpoint

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Dywane Upchurch, 39, of St. Louis, MO, was sentenced to 60 months for his role in robbing the Richmond Heights Post Office and assaulting a Postal employee while committing robbery. Upchurch appeared in federal court today before United States District Judge Catherine D. Perry.

According to court documents, on December 6, 2018, Dywane Upchurch entered the rear door of the U.S. Post Office in Richmond Heights located on Big Bend Boulevard. He was armed with a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol. Once inside, Upchurch brandished the firearm and forced both employees into a restroom. Upchurch then went to the cash register and stole approximately $8,800 in cash.

On January 17, 2019, Upchurch was taken into custody after United States Postal Inspectors executed an arrest warrant at a residence on Blakemore Place, St. Louis, Missouri. A firearm possessed by Upchurch was seized from the residence.

Upchurch pled guilty in October to felon in possession of a firearm and assault while committing a robbery.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Richmond Heights Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware is handling the case.

