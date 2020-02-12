St Louis Man, Daryaun Wines Sentenced to 17 Years for Shooting Federal Officer

Saint Louis, MO (STL.News) Daryaun Wines, 27, of Saint Louis County, MO, was sentenced to 17 years in prison on one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. Wines appeared today before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross who imposed the sentence.

According to court documents, Wines and an associate, Johnzell Moorehead, were travelling inside a vehicle in the early morning hours of October 12, 2017. Wines and Moorehead were being followed by two additional associates who were in a separate vehicle. Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Federal Officer Archie Shaw was on-duty and, as part of an on-going investigation, began to follow the second of the two vehicles. Special Federal Officer Shaw was utilizing an unmarked law enforcement vehicle.

Wines and Moorehead noticed Special Federal Officer Shaw’s vehicle. Wines and Moorehead split-up from their other associates (who were being followed by Special Federal Officer Shaw). The vehicle being followed by Special Federal Officer Shaw led Special Federal Officer Shaw to the intersection of Miami and Iowa streets within the City of Saint Louis. As Special Federal Officer Shaw drove through the intersection, Wines and Moorehead shot Special Federal Officer Shaw. Wines and Moorehead traveled to that location for the purpose of committing the shooting.

Special Federal Officer Shaw’s vehicle was struck several times by the gunfire. Special Federal Officer Shaw himself was also struck by gunfire. After being shot, Special Federal Officer Shaw was able to drive himself to safety. Wines and his associates fled the area.

“We cannot lose sight of the many threats awaiting dedicated members of law enforcement every day. FBI Special Federal Officer Shaw is the paramount example of a courageous officer dedicated to his work and community. He is lucky to be alive, and we are so grateful that he is. This was an unconscionable ambush. Today’s stiff sentence makes clear that this type of conduct will never go unchecked by the Department of Justice,” said Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Rea after today’s proceeding.

Moorehead will be sentenced on February 13, 2020.

The Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated this case.

