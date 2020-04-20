St Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page to Hold Media Briefing on COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (STL.News) County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a media briefing at 8:30 a.m. today, Monday, April 20, 2020.

Following his remarks, County Executive Page will open the briefing for questions from the media.

Monday, April 20, 2020, 8:30 a.m.

St. Louis County Courthouse

105 South Central Avenue, jury assembly room

Please arrive a few minutes early. All who attend will have their temperatures taken and go through regular courthouse security. The jury room was selected so that social distancing practices can be followed.

For those unable to attend, the media briefing will be streamed on County Executive Page’s Facebook page.

