St Louis City COVID-19 Economic Development Update

Valuable resources coming available for St Louis business owners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Valuable resources coming available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. St Louis City knows this is a troubling time for all of us, but it is particularly scary when you are responsible for a business. Please know St Louis City is working very closely and collaboratively with the Regional Chamber, The Economic Development Partnership, and other local and State economic development organizations to ensure you are provided with the most succinct and non-duplicative information possible. Together with their economic development partners they are monitoring all potential federal initiatives that may provide assistance to businesses and their employees and will keep you informed. Here are a couple items they want to make you aware of:

The St. Louis Regional Chamber is hosting www.stlregionalchamber.com/covid-19 on their website. This is where we are directing all the latest and up-to-date information and business resources. This will ensure we all throughout the region are working with the same information and tools. You can find that website HERE.

There are several other links on that website that we would like to highlight:

Explore St. Louis has collaborated with many stakeholders and community leaders on the “STL Take it Home initiative”. They are encouraging folks to support our local restaurants through the STL Take It Home page on www.explorestlouis.com that provides links to restaurants that are offering curbside and delivery service.

We plan to have more resources coming available in the coming days.