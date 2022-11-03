Square Yards Q2 Results: Revenue surges 142% to Rs 141.7 crore

New Delhi: Square Yards has reported 142% Y-o-Y jump in revenue in Q2FY23. The company has posted Rs 141.7 crore revenue during the quarter against Rs 58.5 crore during the same quarter last year.

Square Yards said mortgage and home renovations led the growth charts with new homes benefitting from the rebound in the sector as well.

“The ecosystem play we have been trying to create is reflecting in industry beating growth and expanding market and mindshare. With the soon-to-be launched 3D immersion experience for consumers and unique data analytics, we hope to disrupt how various stakeholders use and monetize proptech,” the company said in a statement.

Company’s fintech arm Urban Money grew by over 300% with $ 200 million loan disbursals per month run rate. Home renovations arm Interior Company designed over 1000 homes in the first half of the year while new homes rode on the back of positive consumer sentiment to clock 56% growth Y-Y in 1H and property management platform, Azuro, crossed 1000+ houses under management (USD 250mn AUM).

“We saw a significant jump in seasonally loss making H1 with a positive gross profit of Rs 26 crore from Rs 10 crore loss in H1 last year). We remain confident of achieving Rs 600 crore GAAP revenue target for the year, with positive overall segmental EBITDA for the full year,” the company said.

