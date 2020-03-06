Springfield Sex Offender Frank Patrick Lambert Sentenced for Failing to Register

(STL.News) – A Springfield, Missouri, man who has been charged separately in state court with multiple crimes against children was sentenced in federal court today for failing to register as a sex offender during the time he allegedly committed those state crimes.

Frank Patrick Lambert, 61, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to three years and four months in federal prison without parole, which must be served consecutively to any sentence he receives in the unrelated Greene County, Missouri, case. The court also sentenced Lambert to 20 years of supervised release following incarceration. Lambert will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

Lambert was convicted in Texas of indecency with a child and sentenced to 30 years in prison. After serving 15 years’ incarceration, he was released on parole. Lambert’s parole was revoked six months later and he served nearly another six years before being released from custody on Feb. 14, 2011. Lambert was required to register as a sex offender in Texas, to inform authorities in Texas upon moving from that state, and to maintain his registration in any state where he resided.

On Oct 9, 2019, Lambert pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender between June 30, 2012, and July 1, 2016. Lambert admitted he moved from Texas to Missouri in 2012, but lived under the false name of “Frank Schultz” and did not register as required. During that time, according to court documents, Lambert allegedly engaged in criminal conduct that has resulted in him being charged with numerous crimes against children. Lambert has yet to be convicted of the state charges for endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, child molestation, and statutory sodomy.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney. It was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service.

