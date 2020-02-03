Springfield, MO Police Investigates Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claiming Life of Wyatt Lafferty

Springfield, MO (STL.News) On February 2, 2020, at 7:21 p.m., Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to a serious injury crash near the intersection of Sunshine and Lone Pine.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 2001 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 59-year-old Mark Black of Springfield, turned southbound onto Lone Pine from westbound Sunshine and was hit by a 2009 Honda CBR motorcycle traveling eastbound on Sunshine.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 22-year-old Wyatt Lafferty, of Springfield. Lafferty was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Next of kin have been notified. Black and two passengers from the Town & Country were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second fatality crash in Springfield for 2020.