Springfield Business Owner Sentenced for Tax Evasion

SPRINGFIELD, MO – November 8, 2026 (STL.News) A Springfield, Missouri, business owner has been sentenced to federal prison after a tax evasion conviction involving years of unpaid federal and state income taxes, underscoring the serious legal consequences of deliberately avoiding financial obligations to government authorities.

Burton Cummings, 43, received a sentence of 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool imposed the sentence following Cummings’ conviction on one count of tax evasion.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced the sentencing on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

According to federal prosecutors, Cummings intentionally avoided paying federal and Missouri income taxes over an extended period. The conduct covered tax years between 2013 and 2024, excluding 2015 and 2016.

The court also ordered substantial restitution to federal and state authorities, adding significant financial consequences to the prison sentence.

IRS Criminal Investigation and the Missouri Department of Revenue investigated the case, showing the role both federal and state agencies can play in pursuing tax-related offenses.

Years of Unpaid Federal and Missouri Income Taxes

Federal prosecutors described a prolonged pattern of tax evasion involving Cummings’ responsibility to pay annual income taxes.

According to the Department of Justice, Cummings was a business owner who willfully evaded his obligations to both the United States government and the State of Missouri.

The tax years identified by prosecutors extended across a 12-year calendar period, although 2015 and 2016 were specifically excluded from the conduct described in the government’s announcement.

That distinction is important because the case involved multiple tax years rather than a single missed payment or isolated filing problem.

Federal tax enforcement distinguishes between taxpayers who experience financial hardship, make accounting mistakes, or disagree with tax assessments and those who deliberately attempt to evade taxes they legally owe.

A criminal tax evasion conviction involves willful conduct, not simply an unpaid tax balance.

In Cummings’ case, federal prosecutors established criminal responsibility, resulting in his conviction and subsequent prison sentence.

The Justice Department’s public announcement does not identify the type of business Cummings operated, name it, or describe the specific transactions or methods used to evade taxes.

Consequently, the available public information does not establish whether the evasion involved concealed income, undisclosed accounts, improper deductions, or another particular method.

Federal authorities have confirmed that the conduct involved intentionally evading federal and state income tax obligations over the identified years.

Federal Judge Orders Prison and Supervised Release

U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool sentenced Cummings to 12 months and 1 day in prison.

After completing his prison sentence, Cummings must serve three years of supervised release.

Supervised release is a period of federal oversight that follows incarceration. Individuals subject to supervision must comply with conditions imposed by the court and administered through the federal probation system.

Those conditions can include reporting requirements, restrictions on certain activities, financial disclosures, and other obligations appropriate to the individual case.

The Justice Department’s announcement did not detail the specific conditions imposed on Cummings.

The sentence reflects the criminal consequences of the tax evasion conviction, while the restitution order addresses financial obligations arising from the offense.

Importantly, imprisonment does not automatically eliminate a defendant’s responsibility to satisfy court-ordered restitution.

Restitution Ordered for Federal and State Governments

In addition to incarceration and supervised release, the court ordered Cummings to pay both federal and Missouri authorities.

The Department of Justice identified the following restitution amounts:

United States government: $326,290.56

$326,290.56 State of Missouri: $50,171.00

$50,171.00 Combined amount based on the listed figures: $376,461.56

The government’s published announcement contains a discrepancy.

Although the two individually listed amounts add up to $376,461.56, the Justice Department reported a combined restitution total of $376,411.56.

The difference is $50.

STL.News has identified this arithmetic inconsistency in the published federal announcement. The underlying court judgment would be needed to establish which combined amount is legally controlling.

Until that discrepancy is resolved, you can report the individual federal and state amounts as published, while describing the combined total with the appropriate qualification.

Regardless of that reporting discrepancy, the restitution order represents a substantial financial obligation.

Restitution is intended to address financial losses associated with criminal conduct. It is separate from the punishment represented by incarceration and supervised release.

For defendants convicted of financial crimes, restitution obligations can remain significant long after they complete the prison portion of their sentence.

IRS Criminal Investigation Played a Central Role

IRS Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Revenue.

IRS Criminal Investigation is the federal law enforcement division responsible for investigating potential criminal violations involving federal tax laws and certain financial crimes.

Unlike ordinary tax administration activities, criminal investigations focus on conduct that may justify prosecution under federal law.

Investigators may examine financial records, tax filings, business transactions, banking information, and other evidence relevant to suspected criminal violations.

The Missouri Department of Revenue administers the state’s tax system and can investigate potential violations of Missouri tax laws.

Cooperation between federal and state authorities is particularly relevant when suspected misconduct affects both federal and state income tax obligations.

Although the Department of Justice confirmed both agencies’ participation, it did not provide a detailed chronology of the investigation or identify which agency first uncovered the suspected violations.

The case illustrates how tax enforcement can extend beyond a single government agency when a taxpayer’s conduct affects multiple jurisdictions.

Understanding Federal Tax Evasion Laws

Federal tax evasion is a criminal offense that generally requires proof of a tax deficiency, an affirmative attempt to evade or defeat a tax, and willfulness.

Under 26 U.S.C. § 7201, a person who willfully attempts to evade or defeat federal taxes may face criminal penalties, including imprisonment, fines, and prosecution costs.

The statute generally provides for a maximum prison sentence of five years for a violation, although the punishment in an individual case depends on the offense, applicable sentencing rules, and other legally relevant considerations.

Not every failure to pay taxes constitutes criminal tax evasion.

For example, a taxpayer may owe substantial back taxes because of financial difficulties, incorrect calculations, or an inability to make required payments.

Those circumstances can result in interest, penalties, collection actions, and other civil consequences without necessarily establishing a criminal offense.

Criminal tax evasion requires additional evidence of intentional wrongdoing.

This distinction matters for individuals and business owners because a civil tax dispute and a criminal tax prosecution involve different legal standards and potential consequences.

In the Springfield case, the federal prosecution resulted in a conviction rather than merely an administrative tax assessment.

Why Business Owners Face Additional Tax Compliance Challenges

Business ownership can create complex financial and reporting responsibilities, particularly when income comes from multiple sources or when business and personal finances are closely connected.

Depending on the business structure, owners may need to report business income on individual tax returns, file separate business returns, pay estimated taxes, or meet employment-related tax obligations.

Accurate recordkeeping becomes especially important when business income, expenses, distributions, and personal transactions must be distinguished.

Business owners who fail to maintain adequate records may struggle to substantiate income and deductions during an examination.

However, poor recordkeeping by itself does not establish criminal tax evasion.

The central issue in criminal enforcement is whether the government can establish the elements of the offense, including the required intentional conduct.

Tax professionals generally recommend maintaining complete financial records, reconciling business accounts, filing accurate returns, and addressing tax liabilities promptly.

Businesses that face tax payment difficulties may have options to resolve certain obligations through established IRS procedures.

Those options differ fundamentally from intentionally evading legally owed taxes.

The Cummings case shows the consequences when tax-related conduct crosses from a compliance problem into a federal criminal offense.

Federal and State Tax Enforcement in Missouri

Missouri taxpayers can have separate obligations to federal and state tax authorities.

The Internal Revenue Service administers federal income taxes, while the Missouri Department of Revenue administers Missouri income taxes.

Although the two systems operate under different laws and procedures, the underlying financial information used to calculate income tax liabilities may overlap.

A problem involving reported income can therefore affect obligations to both governments.

When investigators identify evidence suggesting deliberate evasion, agencies may coordinate their work as permitted by law.

The Springfield prosecution involved restitution to both the federal government and Missouri, underscoring the financial consequences that can arise across multiple taxing authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri handles federal criminal prosecutions throughout its jurisdiction, which includes Springfield, Kansas City, Columbia, Jefferson City, Joplin, and other communities.

The office prosecutes a wide range of federal offenses, including financial crimes and violations of federal tax laws.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney prosecuted the case against Cummings.

The Department of Justice did not disclose additional information about the defendant’s business operations or whether any other individuals were involved.

What the Sentence Means for Tax Compliance

Cummings’s sentence illustrates several important aspects of federal tax enforcement.

First, tax-related criminal liability can involve conduct spanning numerous years.

Second, both federal and state financial obligations may become part of the consequences of a criminal prosecution.

Third, a criminal conviction can result in imprisonment even when the underlying offense is financial rather than violent.

Finally, restitution can create substantial obligations in addition to the criminal sentence.

For Missouri business owners, the broader lesson concerns the importance of distinguishing legitimate tax planning from unlawful tax evasion.

Taxpayers may use deductions, credits, elections, and other provisions authorized by law to reduce their tax liabilities.

They may also challenge tax assessments through established administrative and judicial procedures.

Those lawful activities differ from deliberately evading taxes that are legally owed.

When a taxpayer cannot afford to pay an assessed liability, seeking professional guidance and communicating with the appropriate tax authority can help identify available resolution procedures.

The precise options depend on the taxpayer’s circumstances and the applicable federal or state rules.

A Criminal Case With Continuing Financial Consequences

For Cummings, the federal court’s decision establishes a prison term, a period of supervised release, and significant restitution obligations.

The Department of Justice’s November 5 announcement confirms the sentence and identifies the agencies and prosecutor responsible for the case.

It does not specify when Cummings must report to federal prison, the particular facility where he will serve his sentence, or a schedule for making restitution payments.

Those details should not be assumed without additional court documentation.

The case nevertheless shows that deliberate income tax evasion can carry consequences that extend well beyond repayment of the underlying tax liability.

A federal criminal conviction, incarceration, supervised release, and court-ordered restitution can affect a defendant’s finances and future activities for years.

For Missouri’s business community, the prosecution reinforces the importance of accurate tax reporting, lawful financial practices, and addressing outstanding tax obligations before they develop into more serious legal problems.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, November 5, 2026.

Editor’s Note: The Department of Justice’s published restitution total differs by $50 from the sum of the two separately reported restitution amounts. STL.News has disclosed that discrepancy rather than presenting the published combined total as independently confirmed.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided for general news and informational purposes and does not constitute legal or tax advice. The defendant discussed in this report has been convicted and sentenced in the case described. Individuals accused of other criminal offenses are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.