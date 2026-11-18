Mayor Cara Spencer challenges the need for Police Chief Robert Tracy’s revised employment agreement as the state-appointed police board approves new terms amid an ongoing investigation into its earlier actions.

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 18, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer questioned the need to renegotiate Police Chief Robert Tracy‘s employment contract Wednesday as the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners approved a revised agreement maintaining his $295,000 annual base salary while eliminating an additional retirement contribution and shortening the contract’s duration.

The revised agreement expires in January 2029, approximately 22 months earlier than the October contract. The new expiration date returns the agreement to the same month established under Tracy’s December 2025 contract.

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The board also removed a $24,500 retirement contribution included in the October arrangement.

Although commissioners revised the agreement following public criticism, the changes have not ended the controversy over how the board handles executive compensation, taxpayer spending, and public accountability.

During remarks to reporters at City Hall, Spencer questioned whether the board had sufficient justification to renegotiate a contract that was already in effect.

The mayor challenged the suggestion that Tracy needed a new agreement because other jurisdictions wanted to recruit him.

According to Spencer, discussions had occurred about possible outside employment opportunities, but she was unaware of any concrete competing offer.

Her objections highlight a disagreement between the mayor and the state-appointed commissioners over how police leadership decisions should be made and how financial commitments should be justified to taxpayers.

Police Board Approves Revised Contract

The St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners announced Wednesday that it approved a revised employment agreement with Tracy after considering concerns from residents, taxpayers, and community stakeholders.

Board President Chris Saracino said the board remained focused on retaining Tracy’s leadership and continuing the department’s public safety efforts.

Commissioners also acknowledged criticism surrounding the October approval process.

The board issued a new public meeting notice before reconsidering the contract, addressing concerns about the procedures used during the earlier proceedings.

The revised agreement establishes three confirmed terms:

Tracy’s annual base salary remains $295,000.

The additional $24,500 retirement contribution approved in October has been eliminated.

The contract expires in January 2029 rather than extending into late 2030.

The revised expiration date is significant because Tracy had already signed a contract in December 2025 that ran through January 2029.

The October agreement extended that employment period, while Wednesday’s revision restores the earlier expiration month.

Saracino defended the board’s emphasis on leadership continuity, citing the work of police officers, professional employees, and Tracy in improving public safety.

Tracy also thanked the board for its confidence and emphasized his commitment to continuing the department’s work.

Spencer Questions the Need for Renegotiation

Spencer’s objections go beyond the size of the chief’s salary.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the mayor questioned why commissioners considered a new agreement necessary when Tracy already had an employment contract.

The board previously cited interest from other jurisdictions as a reason to act quickly.

Spencer challenged whether that explanation justified renegotiating the agreement.

She told reporters that, to her knowledge, no concrete competing offer had materialized.

The mayor also questioned whether the board’s decision would prevent similar negotiations from occurring again.

Her remarks reflect concerns about the standards used to determine when executive compensation should be reconsidered.

The police board has maintained that retaining Tracy is important to sustaining the department’s public safety progress.

Commissioners argue that leadership continuity is an important consideration when making employment decisions.

Spencer argues that such decisions must also be supported by clear financial justification and transparent procedures.

The disagreement illustrates the tension between the board’s authority to manage police leadership and the mayor’s responsibility to address the financial consequences of those decisions.

Understanding Tracy’s Compensation

One of the most important issues surrounding the controversy involves the difference between Tracy’s police department salary and his previous combined compensation.

Under his December 2025 contract, Tracy’s annual police department base salary was $183,000, with scheduled annual increases.

He also had a separate consulting arrangement with the University of Missouri–St. Louis that could provide up to $100,000 annually.

Private donations funded that consulting position.

Together, those arrangements could have provided approximately $283,000 in annual compensation before accounting for other benefits.

The October contract increased his police department base salary to $295,000.

That represented a $112,000 increase in the police department portion of his compensation.

However, comparing only the two police salary figures does not provide a complete picture of his previous total earnings.

The police board defended the October arrangement by explaining that the department would assume responsibility for compensation previously divided between the police department and the university consulting position.

The board’s position was that the revised salary would help retain Tracy while simplifying his compensation structure.

That explanation is relevant when evaluating the size of the increase.

However, it does not resolve questions about the approval process or the financial obligations associated with the new agreement.

October Contract Triggered Controversy

The controversy began when commissioners approved a new employment agreement during closed-door proceedings in October.

The agreement increased Tracy’s annual police department base salary to $295,000 and extended his contract into 2030.

According to the mayor’s office, the October agreement also included guaranteed annual salary increases, additional compensation related to employee insurance contributions, and a provision allowing continued salary payments for two years if Tracy were removed as chief.

Those provisions attracted criticism because of their potential financial consequences.

The procedures used to approve the agreement also drew criticism.

Commissioners considered the contract during meetings on October 15 and October 17.

The October 17 meeting followed a public notice issued late the previous afternoon.

Questions emerged about whether the board complied with Missouri’s Sunshine Law, which establishes requirements governing public meetings, notices, and access to government proceedings.

Missouri law permits certain employment and personnel matters to be discussed in closed session under specified circumstances.

However, public bodies must still comply with applicable notice and procedural requirements.

The mayor’s administration alleged that the board had failed to satisfy those obligations.

The board defended its decision to retain Tracy, but concerns about the approval process prompted calls for an investigation.

City Paused the Salary Increase

In an October 26 statement, Spencer’s administration announced that the city was pausing implementation of Tracy’s increased salary because of legal concerns surrounding the contract’s approval.

The city’s Law Department formally notified the police board of what the administration considered procedural deficiencies.

The city also reported that Tracy’s higher salary had been applied retroactively beginning October 11, before the October 17 approval.

According to the mayor’s office, that resulted in an additional week of compensation at the increased rate.

The administration argued that the retroactive effective date raised further questions about implementing the agreement.

Spencer also criticized the potential financial consequences.

The mayor’s office estimated that the October agreement could cost taxpayers more than $1 million when salary increases, pension obligations, and other associated expenses were considered.

That figure was an estimate provided by the mayor’s administration concerning the October agreement.

It is not a verified calculation of the cost of Wednesday’s revised contract.

The removal of the retirement contribution and shortening of the agreement change its financial terms.

A complete assessment of the revised contract would require examining the remaining benefits, compensation provisions, and potential obligations.

Missouri Investigation Continues

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe requested an investigation into the police board’s handling of the October agreement.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s office later began reviewing possible violations of Missouri’s Sunshine Law.

As of November 18, the investigation remained ongoing.

The inquiry concerns whether commissioners complied with applicable legal requirements when considering and approving the earlier contract.

The existence of an investigation does not establish that commissioners violated the law.

Likewise, the decision to approve revised terms Wednesday does not automatically determine whether the October proceedings complied with Missouri law.

The board issued a new public notice before reconsidering the agreement, addressing one concern about the earlier process.

However, questions about the original meetings remain under investigation.

Its eventual findings could clarify the legal requirements governing future police board decisions involving executive employment contracts and significant public expenditures.

Police Officers’ Association Criticizes Decision

The St. Louis Police Officers’ Association expressed disappointment following Wednesday’s announcement.

Association President Martin Garcia criticized the board for approving another agreement for the chief while other employee compensation matters remain unresolved.

The association said civilian employees have worked without a contract since June 2025.

It also raised concerns about wages, staffing demands, and the workloads carried by sworn officers and professional employees.

Those objections introduce another dimension to the controversy.

Police department compensation involves more than the chief’s salary.

Recruitment, retention, civilian staffing, and employee benefits all affect the department’s ability to operate effectively.

Sworn officers respond to emergencies, investigate crimes, patrol neighborhoods, and carry out enforcement responsibilities.

Civilian employees support communications, records management, administrative operations, and other functions essential to police services.

The association argues that those employees deserve greater attention from commissioners.

Its criticism demonstrates that concerns about the board’s priorities extend beyond the mayor’s administration.

The dispute also involves how limited financial resources should be distributed among executive leadership, sworn officers, and professional support personnel.

State Oversight Creates Accountability Questions

The contract controversy is unfolding under Missouri’s restored state oversight of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The governance arrangement gives a Board of Police Commissioners significant authority over the department.

The governor appoints the board’s civilian members, while the mayor serves as a member through her elected office.

The structure creates a division between the officials overseeing police operations and the municipal government responsible for substantial department funding.

Supporters of state oversight have argued that the arrangement can provide continuity in law enforcement administration.

Critics have questioned whether it provides enough local accountability when appointed commissioners make financial decisions that affect city taxpayers.

The Tracy contract controversy illustrates those competing concerns.

Commissioners have emphasized their authority and responsibility to retain police leadership.

Spencer has emphasized the financial consequences of those decisions and the importance of transparent public procedures.

The disagreement raises practical questions about how the city and board should coordinate when employment decisions create significant budget obligations.

Public Safety Remains Central to the Board’s Position

Tracy became St. Louis police chief in 2023.

During his tenure, the department has reported reductions in several crime categories.

In October, the department cited reductions of approximately 45% in overall crime, 43% in homicides, and 60% in juvenile shooting incidents since Tracy became chief.

Those figures were department-reported statistics for the reporting period cited at the time, not independently audited full-year 2026 results.

The police board has pointed to those improvements as part of its justification for retaining Tracy.

Commissioners argue that maintaining leadership continuity is important to sustaining the department’s public safety efforts.

Tracy has also emphasized the contributions of officers, professional employees, residents, and community organizations.

After Wednesday’s decision, he thanked the board for its confidence and said he intended to keep focusing on public safety.

The department’s performance is relevant when evaluating the chief’s leadership.

However, public safety outcomes and contract approval procedures are separate considerations.

Reported crime reductions do not eliminate the obligation to comply with applicable laws when approving employment agreements.

Similarly, concerns about the contract process do not, on their own, establish that the chief’s operational leadership has been ineffective.

Both matters warrant evaluation based on their own evidence.

Financial Questions Remain

One unresolved issue concerns the full taxpayer cost of the revised agreement.

The board has confirmed the $295,000 annual base salary, elimination of the $24,500 retirement contribution, and January 2029 expiration date.

However, the official announcement does not provide a complete financial accounting of every remaining contractual provision.

Executive employment agreements may include retirement benefits, health insurance, termination provisions, and other obligations beyond base salary.

Those provisions can affect the total financial commitment.

The city has also raised concerns about potential compensation consequences for fire department leadership.

Determining the full financial impact would require reviewing the revised agreement and applicable compensation requirements.

That analysis would help residents distinguish between the chief’s annual salary and the total financial cost of the employment arrangement.

It would also provide a clearer basis for evaluating the concerns raised by the mayor’s administration.

What Happens Next?

The police board’s November 18 decision establishes revised terms for Tracy’s continued employment.

However, several related issues remain unresolved.

The state investigation into the October approval process continues.

The full financial implications of the revised agreement have not been made public.

The Police Officers’ Association continues to raise concerns about employee compensation and staffing priorities.

And Spencer remains critical of the original decision to renegotiate an existing contract.

The investigation’s eventual findings may clarify whether commissioners complied with Missouri’s Sunshine Law during the October proceedings.

Future board meetings may also reveal whether commissioners adopt additional procedures to address concerns about transparency and public participation.

Meanwhile, the mayor and police board must continue coordinating on public safety, staffing, and budget priorities.

The controversy demonstrates how disputes over executive compensation can become broader questions about government accountability.

For commissioners, retaining Tracy is part of their strategy to maintain leadership continuity and pursue public safety improvements.

For Spencer, the central concerns involve whether renegotiation was necessary, whether the original process was appropriate, and how financial commitments affect taxpayers.

For police employees, the dispute highlights unresolved concerns about compensation and working conditions.

For residents, it raises questions about the division of authority between elected municipal officials and state-appointed commissioners.

Wednesday’s revised contract changes important provisions of the October agreement, but it does not settle every issue that emerged from the controversy.

Tracy’s annual base salary remains $295,000, the additional retirement contribution has been eliminated, and the contract now expires in January 2029. The investigation into the original approval process continues, leaving broader questions about transparency and accountability unresolved.