Police Board President Defends Chief Tracy’s Raise

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 22, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners President Chris Saracino is defending the board’s controversial decision to substantially increase Police Chief Robert Tracy‘s salary, arguing that the agreement was necessary to retain experienced leadership at a time when the city has reported significant reductions in violent crime.

The defense comes amid criticism from St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer and the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association, both of which have questioned the cost, timing, and approval process surrounding Tracy’s new employment agreement.

On Wednesday, October 21, Saracino provided additional details about the board’s decision, including confirmation that Tracy’s separate employment arrangement with the University of Missouri-St. Louis will end December 31, 2026.

The development addresses one of the central questions surrounding the new contract: whether Tracy would continue receiving compensation from another employer after securing a significant increase in his police department salary.

However, the agreement continues to generate debate over public spending, police staffing, government oversight and the responsibilities of the state-appointed police board.

Police Board Defends $295,000 Salary

The Board of Police Commissioners approved Tracy’s new employment agreement during a special meeting Saturday, October 17.

The agreement raises his annual base salary from $183,000 to $295,000, an increase of $112,000, or about 61%.

The contract extends through October 2030 and includes additional compensation and benefits.

Saracino maintains that comparing the two police salaries alone does not accurately represent Tracy’s previous compensation.

Before the new agreement, Tracy received a $183,000 police salary and was eligible for approximately $100,000 annually through a separate consulting arrangement with UMSL.

That brought his potential combined annual earnings to approximately $283,000.

Under the new agreement, the police department assumes responsibility for his primary compensation rather than relying on a separate university employment arrangement funded through private contributions.

Saracino said the board acted because another city was attempting to recruit Tracy.

The board president also credited former Mayor Tishaura Jones and the private donors who initially helped bring Tracy to St. Louis, acknowledging their role in establishing the chief’s earlier compensation arrangement.

The police board has not publicly identified the city reportedly recruiting Tracy or disclosed the terms of any competing employment offer.

Tracy’s UMSL Employment Will End in December

One of Wednesday’s most significant developments involved Tracy’s relationship with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

According to the police board’s announcement, Tracy and university officials agreed to end his separate employment arrangement at the end of 2026.

Discussions reportedly took place Monday and Tuesday after the board approved the new police contract.

The university arrangement was an important part of Tracy’s compensation.

When Tracy initially joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2023, his compensation included a $175,000 city salary and an additional $100,000 supported by the St. Louis Police Foundation.

After changes in police governance, Tracy entered into a separate arrangement with UMSL that allowed him to keep additional compensation.

His new police contract does not itself prohibit outside employment, a provision that had raised questions about whether the salary increase would eliminate the secondary income.

The newly announced agreement to end his UMSL position provides greater clarity about his future employment.

However, the arrangement also means that Tracy’s higher police salary takes effect before his university employment concludes.

The exact amount of any overlapping compensation will depend on the applicable payment schedules and employment terms.

Mayor Spencer Questions the Contract’s Cost

Mayor Cara Spencer has strongly criticized the agreement, raising concerns about the financial consequences for city taxpayers and the board’s decision-making process.

Spencer argues the increase should be weighed against the police department’s ongoing need to recruit and retain officers.

The mayor pointed out that the city’s police budget is limited and that additional compensation for the chief would come from funds that could otherwise support department operations.

She also questioned whether the board showed enough urgency or transparency to justify approving a new contract when Tracy already had an employment agreement extending into 2029.

The board signed the previous agreement in December 2025.

Spencer has challenged the board’s claim that another city was actively recruiting Tracy, noting that officials have not publicly identified a competing employer or documented a formal offer.

The mayor has also raised concerns about the contract’s potential financial effects beyond the police department.

Because compensation provisions affect leadership positions within St. Louis government, increases in police command salaries could affect corresponding positions in the fire department.

Spencer has suggested that the broader financial consequences could exceed $1 million when related compensation and retirement obligations are considered.

That figure reflects the mayor’s estimate of potential costs, not an independently established total.

The disagreement highlights an ongoing conflict over how city government and the state-appointed police board divide financial responsibility and decision-making authority.

Police Union Raises Concerns About Officer Pay

The St. Louis Police Officers’ Association has also criticized the board’s decision.

Association President Martin Garcia said Tracy’s agreement received expedited consideration while other department employees still face compensation concerns.

The union says civilian and professional employees have worked without an updated contract since June 2025.

It also maintains that St. Louis police officers continue to earn less than their St. Louis County counterparts, creating challenges for recruitment and retention.

The association’s objections focus not only on Tracy’s compensation but also on the priorities the approval process demonstrates.

Union representatives argue that the board should give officers and civilian employees comparable attention when it addresses compensation and working conditions.

Saracino disputes the suggestion that the board has neglected other employees.

He says the board began addressing pay compression problems in January and remains committed to competitive compensation for officers and professional staff.

The board previously approved compensation increases for officers and other department personnel.

Nevertheless, the union’s concerns illustrate that disagreement over the chief’s contract extends beyond City Hall.

Crime Reductions Central to Board’s Defense

The police board has emphasized reported crime reductions under Tracy’s leadership as a major justification for retaining him.

According to figures cited by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the city has experienced substantial decreases in several crime categories since Tracy became chief in 2023.

The department reports:

Overall crime: Down 45%.

Down 45%. Murders: Down 43%.

Down 43%. Juvenile shooting incidents: Down 60%.

These figures are department-reported comparisons and should not be interpreted as proof that any single official or policing strategy independently caused the reductions.

Crime trends can reflect numerous factors, including enforcement activity, community intervention programs, demographic changes and broader regional or national developments.

Nevertheless, the reported declines have become central to the board’s argument that consistent police leadership matters.

Tracy has emphasized data-driven policing, accountability, and cooperation with community organizations as elements of his department’s approach.

The chief has also supported partnerships involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

For the board, the question is whether changing leadership during a period of reported progress would introduce unnecessary uncertainty.

For critics, the question is whether the results justify the contract’s financial terms and the process used to approve them.

Contract Includes Additional Benefits

Tracy’s new agreement includes more than the $295,000 annual base salary.

Reported provisions include annual salary increases of 4%, about $24,500 in annual retirement contributions, additional benefits, and a severance provision that could provide compensation equivalent to up to two years of salary under qualifying circumstances.

The agreement also provides for a take-home vehicle.

The additional retirement and benefit provisions place the chief’s total annual compensation above his base salary.

A significant distinction is that the contract extends through October 2030 but does not necessarily require Tracy to remain employed through that date.

Reports examining the agreement indicate that it does not impose a financial penalty if Tracy voluntarily leaves before the contract expires.

That provision relates to the board’s stated objective of retaining him long term.

The board argues that competitive compensation makes continued service more attractive.

Critics argue that the contract’s benefits should be weighed against its actual employment obligations and taxpayer protections.

State Oversight Adds Another Dimension

The controversy also reflects the continuing political and administrative consequences of Missouri’s decision to restore state oversight of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Board of Police Commissioners oversees department leadership, while the city remains responsible for substantial police funding.

Spencer serves on the board but has opposed the latest agreement.

The arrangement allows decisions affecting city finances to be approved despite objections from the city’s elected mayor.

Supporters of state oversight have argued that separating police administration from municipal politics can provide greater operational independence and continuity.

Critics have raised concerns about local accountability, budget authority, and elected officials’ ability to influence public safety spending.

The Tracy contract has brought those questions into sharper focus.

What Happens Next?

The board’s latest announcement resolves an important question about Tracy’s outside employment but does not end the broader disagreement.

The chief is expected to conclude his UMSL employment at the end of December while continuing to lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department under the new agreement.

Attention will likely remain focused on the department’s recruitment efforts, staffing levels, employee compensation and reported crime trends.

The agreement’s financial implications, including retirement contributions, severance protections, and potential effects on other city departments, also remain important subjects for public examination.

For Saracino and the police board, retaining Tracy represents an investment in continuity during a period of reported improvements in public safety.

For Spencer and the police union, the controversy raises questions about spending priorities, employee compensation, and the transparency of decisions involving taxpayer money.

Ultimately, the agreement’s significance will extend beyond the chief’s annual salary.

It will also be measured by whether St. Louis can sustain reductions in violent crime, rebuild police staffing, maintain competitive compensation throughout the department, and establish an effective working relationship between the police board and city government.

The debate shows that even when officials agree on the importance of public safety, they can still disagree on how leadership should be compensated, how resources should be distributed, and who should be accountable for those decisions.