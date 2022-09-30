Spanish Telecom Giant Invests in Crypto Exchange, MicroStrategy Looking for a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer + More News – Cryptonews

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news.
__________
Adoption news
- Spanish telecom giant Telefónica is allowing the use of crypto for purchases on its Tu.com marketplace, which is the result of a partnership between Telefonica and Spanish cryptoasset exchange Bit2Me, CoinDesk reported. Per La Información, Telefonica led a $29 million investment round in the exchange.
Career news
- Bitcoin-supporting software company MicroStrategy is seeking an engineer for Lightning Network-based products. Per the ad, they are looking for a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer who “will build a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform, providing enterprises with innovative solutions to cyber-security challenges and enabling new eCommerce use-cases.”
Regulation news
- California, USA, Governor Gavin Newsom approved a bill that “would authorize a county recorder to, upon request, issue a certified copy of a birth, death, or marriage record issued pursuant to those provisions, in addition to the required method […], by means of verifiable credential, as defined, using blockchain technology.”
Exchange news
- Binance has registered as a Financial Service Provider with the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and has officially launched Binance New Zealand, announced CEO Changpeng Zhao.
Legal news
- Creditors of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius have moved to subpoena lending firm Equities First, per a filing. The creditors are seeking information about the loan agreements between the two companies, about any transfer of cash or crypto between the two, and why Equities First did not pay back the $439 million collateral to Celsius.
- The Schall Law Firm is calling for crypto exchange Coinbase investors with losses of $250,000 to contact the company. It announced the filing of a class action lawsuit against Coinbase for violations of securities laws, inviting the investors who purchased the company’s “securities” between April 14, 2021, and September 21, 2022, to contact the firm before October 3, 2022, according to the press release.
DeFi news
- rhino.fi has expanded its cross-chain swap capabilities to BNB Chain following its recent integration with Polygon (MATIC), said an announcement. As part of the integration, the rhino.fi team deployed a novel use case of meta transactions, allowing users to experience gas-free cross-chain swaps, the team added.
- NFT finance protocol BendDAO is considering a proposal to enable apecoin (APE) staking on its platform by using a new yield aggregator product BendEarn.
Investment news
- Uniswap Labs is engaging with a number of investors including Polychain and one of Singapore’s sovereign funds to raise an equity round of $100 million to $200 million at a valuation of about $1 billion, TechCrunch reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
- The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition announced the addition of 8 new signatories: Bittrex, BitGo, Oasis Pro Markets, Crystal Blockchain, FinClusive, Merkle Science, Tokenomy, and VAF Compliance. The coalition now totals 38 signatories and aims its focus at engaging with regulators, advancing market integrity training, and developing frameworks to address concerns surrounding crypto market manipulation.
- Blowfish announced an $11.8 million funding round led by crypto investment firm Paradigm, with participation from Dragonfly, Uniswap Labs Ventures, Hypersphere, and 0x Labs. Per the announcement, Blowfish is the firewall technology created to empower and protect Web3 users by identifying malicious transactions in real-time, whose team is made up of blockchain, cybersecurity, and machine learning engineers from Meta, Trail of Bits, 0x Labs, and MakerDAO.