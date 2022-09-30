Spanish Telecom Giant Invests in Crypto Exchange, MicroStrategy Looking for a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer + More News – Cryptonews

Source: AdobeStock / jjfarq

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news.

Adoption news

Spanish telecom giant Telefónica is allowing the use of crypto for purchases on its Tu.com marketplace, which is the result of a partnership between Telefonica and Spanish cryptoasset exchange Bit2Me, CoinDesk reported. Per La Información, Telefonica led a $29 million investment round in the exchange.

Career news

Bitcoin-supporting software company MicroStrategy is seeking an engineer for Lightning Network-based products. Per the ad, they are looking for a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer who “will build a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform, providing enterprises with innovative solutions to cyber-security challenges and enabling new eCommerce use-cases.”

Regulation news

California, USA, Governor Gavin Newsom approved a bill that “would authorize a county recorder to, upon request, issue a certified copy of a birth, death, or marriage record issued pursuant to those provisions, in addition to the required method […], by means of verifiable credential, as defined, using blockchain technology.”

Exchange news

Binance has registered as a Financial Service Provider with the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and has officially launched Binance New Zealand, announced CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Legal news

Creditors of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius have moved to subpoena lending firm Equities First , per a filing. The creditors are seeking information about the loan agreements between the two companies, about any transfer of cash or crypto between the two, and why Equities First did not pay back the $439 million collateral to Celsius.

The Schall Law Firm is calling for crypto exchange Coinbase investors with losses of $250,000 to contact the company. It announced the filing of a class action lawsuit against Coinbase for violations of securities laws, inviting the investors who purchased the company's "securities" between April 14, 2021, and September 21, 2022, to contact the firm before October 3, 2022, according to the press release.

DeFi news

rhino.fi has expanded its cross-chain swap capabilities to BNB Chain following its recent integration with Polygon (MATIC), said an announcement. As part of the integration, the rhino.fi team deployed a novel use case of meta transactions, allowing users to experience gas-free cross-chain swaps, the team added.

NFT finance protocol BendDAO is considering a proposal to enable apecoin (APE) staking on its platform by using a new yield aggregator product BendEarn.

Investment news