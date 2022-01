Protesters demand compensation for South Korea ‘comfort women’

SOUTH KOREA (STL.News) Protesters in South Korea started a movement 30 years ago to bring attention to the plight of so-called “comfort women”.

They are demanding compensation for Koreans who were sexually enslaved before and during the second world war.

Some activists fear the survivors may never live to see justice.

Al Jazeera’s @Florence Looi reports.

Wikipedia page – Comfort Women

?

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube