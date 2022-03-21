South Dakota Governor Signs Bills into Law

Gov. Noem Signs College CRT Bill and Education Bills into Law

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1012, which prohibits colleges from requiring students and teachers to attend trainings or orientations based on Critical Race Theory.

“No student or teacher should have to endorse Critical Race Theory in order to attend, graduate from, or teach at our public universities,” said Governor Noem. “College should remain a place where freedom of thought and expression are encouraged, not stifled by political agendas.”

“This session, we also made targeted investments in job training for key career fields like nursing and skilled manufacturing. We want our kids and grandkids to get the best training possible so that they can fill available jobs right here in South Dakota,” continued Governor Noem.

The Governor also signed the following 11 education bills into law:

SB 42 authorizes the Board of Regents to contract for the design and construction of an addition to the wellness center at the University of South Dakota and makes an appropriation therefor.

SB 43 authorizes the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation, and construction of an addition for a health sciences center at Black Hills State University–Rapid City and makes an appropriation therefor.

SB 61 makes an appropriation to the Board of Technical Education to support the purchase of simulation equipment for a health sciences clinical simulation center on the campus of Southeast Technical College.

SB 95 revises provisions regarding the Teacher Compensation Review Board.

SB 132 makes an appropriation for multi-media lab equipment at Black Hills State University.

SB 133 makes an appropriation to the Board of Regents to upgrade an education lab and purchase resources at Black Hills State University.

SB 154 revises criteria for the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship.

SB 167 clarifies the certification process for teachers and school administrators.

HB 1031makes an appropriation to the Board of Technical Education to construct an advanced manufacturing laboratory space and classrooms on the campus of Lake Area Technical College.

HB 1032 makes an appropriation to the Board of Technical Education to construct an agriculture and diesel power laboratory and multi-purpose space on the campus of Mitchell Technical College.

HB 1119 revises the general state aid formula to provide adjustment for alternative education students participating in interscholastic activities.

Governor Noem has signed 192 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.