South Carolina: Ability Tri-Modal expanding in Charleston

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Ability Tri-Modal, a third-generation distribution and transportation provider, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The more than $24 million investment will create 27 new jobs.

Founded in 1982, Ability Tri-Modal provides warehousing and distribution services to consumers for bicoastal service. The company also specializes in trans-loading, consolidation and deconsolidation, retail delivery and a variety of other value-added services.

Located at 3298 Benchmark Drive in North Charleston, the company’s expansion will increase storage and distribution services to support growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Ability Tri-Modal team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

“South Carolina’s warehousing and distribution sectors are booming, and today’s expansion by Ability Tri-Modal is further proof of how companies find success in our state. We congratulate Ability Tri-Modal on their growth as they expand to serve even more clients.” -Governor Henry McMaster