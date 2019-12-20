South Bend, Indiana Man Eduardo Ramirez Sentenced

(STL.News) – Eduardo Ramirez, age 44, of South Bend, Indiana was sentenced yesterday afternoon (December 19, 2019) before South Bend District Court Judge Damon Leichty upon his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Ramirez was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, Ramirez was involved in a vehicular accident. After he crashed into another car, his passengers exited the vehicle while he attempted to flee police, first by vehicle and then on foot. Officers detained him and found a fully loaded .357 revolver along with .357 and 9mm ammunition in the vehicle. Ramirez’s criminal history stretches back to 1992, with six felony convictions, four misdemeanor convictions, and a juvenile felony adjudication.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the St. Joseph County Police Department, the South Bend Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly E. Donnelly and Jerome W. McKeever.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE