South Bend: Arsenio Harrison Sentenced For Violent Crimes

South Bend Man, Arsenio Harrison Sentenced to 144 Months in Prison For Violent Crimes

(STL.News) Arsenio Harrison, 30 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr. on his plea of guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Harrison was sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in June of 2021, Harrison robbed a cell phone store in South Bend and attempted to rob a convenience store in Mishawaka. During the South Bend robbery, the store clerk was restrained with zip ties, and Harrison stole cell phones and cash. During the Mishawaka attempted robbery, one of the clerks sustained serious injuries. Harrison brandished a firearm at the clerks during each incident.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department and the Mishawaka Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joel Gabrielse.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today