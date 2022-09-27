Sir Keir Starmer mocked for echoing Meghan Markle in conference speech saying people should be ‘thriving not surviving’

SIR Keir Starmer has been mocked for awkwardly echoing Meghan Markle in his keynote conference speech today – saying people should be “thriving not surviving”.

The Duchess of Sussex memorably used the phrase on a trip to South Africa shortly before she and Harry quit as frontline royals.

2 Keir Starmer addressing Labour conference today…] Credit: Getty

2 He used a phrase previously used by Meghan Markle Credit: AFP

Meghan said at the time: “It’s not enough to just survive something... You’ve got to thrive.”

And today it was accidentally stolen by the Labour leader as he tried to illustrate his mission to raise living standards.

He told activists in Liverpool: “In Grimsby a few months ago I was really struck by a woman I met.

“She said something to me which was really simple: “I don’t just want to survive; I want to live”.

“As I got the train back, that phrase went round and round in my head. “I don’t just want to survive; I want to live”.

“Conference, I want to look her in the eyes after five years of a Labour government and I want to know that she, and millions of people like her, are not just surviving, they’re thriving.”

Sources close to the Labour leader said it was a “complete coincidence” he used the phrase.

But viewers rushed to social media after the blunder to poke fun at the labour leader.

One person wrote: “Keir Starmer doing a Meghan Markle was not what I expected.”

A second joked: “He’s got as much chance of being the next Prime Minister as Meghan Markle!”

While a third asked: “Did Keir Starmer just quote Meghan Markle?”

Meghan used the phrase during an interview with ITV in Africa in 2019.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey followed the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie on their travels to the continent.

In a precursor to Megxit the show’s host Tom Bradby said Meghan and Harry were not in great shape mentally during the documentary.

Bradby followed the couple, and five-month-old Archie, throughout their African tour which saw Prince Harry undertake solo engagements.

At one point he asked her directly if it is fair to say that it had been a struggle being a new mum and a royal, to which a clearly emotional Meghan replied: “Yes.”