Sioux Falls Man Alex Geoffery Lang Sentenced for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on May 11, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Alex Geoffery Lang, age 25, was sentenced to 114 months in federal custody, followed by 5 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Lang was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury on January 7, 2020. He pled guilty on January 28, 2020.

Beginning at an unknown date and continuing until on or about January 7, 2020, in the District of South Dakota and elsewhere, Lang, knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together, with others known and unknown, to knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga prosecuted the case.

