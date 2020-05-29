Sioux City Man Jeremy William Lillich Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – A Sioux City man who was distributing methamphetamine in and around the Sioux City area was sentenced Thursday, May 28, 2020 to more than 20 years in federal prison.

Jeremy William Lillich, age 45, from Sioux City, IA, received the prison term after a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In a plea agreement, Lillich admitted that on February 3, 2019, he was in Sloan, Iowa at a car wash bay around 3:00 a.m. with co-defendant, Patrick Steffens. Lillich was the owner of the car, however Steffens was driving the car due to Lillich not having a valid driver’s license. Law enforcement noticed the car in the car wash and became concerned, due to recent thefts at car washes in neighboring rural cities. Law enforcement searched the vehicle after a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the car. Law enforcement found approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and twenty-eight grams of cocaine inside a bag on the passenger’s seat. Lillich intended to sell the methamphetamine in and around Sioux City and other places. Lillich was a career offender with criminal history that included two prior felony drug offenses, manslaughter, assault, and other crimes. Lillich admitted at sentencing that he was selling methamphetamine.

Lillich was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Lillich was sentenced to 262 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a ten-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lillich is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

